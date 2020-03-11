Daybreak French’s village gossip Maggie Cole is decided to sing the praises of Thurlbury on this new ITV drama – and you’ll see why.

Six-parter The Trouble with Maggie Cole is the story of a persistent busybody who offers an explosive (and G&T-fuelled) radio interview through which she shares horrible secrets and techniques and hypothesis about all her buddies and neighbours. There’s, predictably, huge fallout.

However apart from all that, the drama additionally contains loads of seashores and fairly cottages and lengthy stretches of shoreline. Right here’s the place it was filmed…

Is Thurlbury an actual place?

Nope! Whereas The Trouble with Maggie Cole is ready in “a picturesque small coastal city referred to as Thurlbury”, this city doesn’t really exist.

There are two villages referred to as Thurlby, each in Lincolnshire – however you gained’t discover Thurlbury wherever on Google Maps.

Where was The Trouble with Maggie Cole filmed?

The drama was filmed in South Devon and Cornwall.

The tiny little village of Noss Mayo was used as one of many principal places for the fictional Thurlbury. Noss Mayo is positioned in South West Devon, about six miles from Plymouth, and it’s near Newton Creek – an arm of the estuary of the River Yealm. Throughout the water is the village of Newton Ferrers, which you’ll see on-screen within the TV drama.

Daybreak French, who lives in Cornwall, additionally revealed a few of the different places.

“We’ve filmed on seashores that I went on as a child like Mothecombe,” she mentioned. “Launceston Fortress is someplace I additionally hung out as a child. We did movie in numerous locations which can be my manor. Of all of the forged I’m the one who does know this space a bit. However there are nonetheless little bits in Cargreen the place I had by no means been down a selected street. There was a complete little village there that I had by no means seen. In order that was thrilling.”

Filming additionally befell round Burgh Island, a tidal island on the coast of South Devon, and on close by Bigbury-on-Sea seaside. Daybreak French shared pictures from the shoot:

One other key location within the drama is Thurlbury’s native store the place Emily Dubiki (Tomi Could) sells all the things from milk to paperbacks to wine and toilet roll.

The charming little store we see on display is a part of the 19th century village at Morwellham Quay, an open-air museum in Devon which additionally features a copper mine, farm, nature reserve, restored ship and docks and quays. It sits inside a UNESCO World Heritage website and is a well-liked vacationer attraction.

The exterior of The Conqueror pub was filmed on the Crooked Spaniard in Cargreen, a small settlement close to Saltash on the River Tamar. It’s now completely closed, nevertheless it was additionally beforehand used as a location for BBC drama The Coroner.

The faculty scenes have been filmed at The Erme Major Faculty in Ivybridge, with the assistance of a gaggle of kid actors from Plymkids Theatre Firm.

Where was Thurlbury Historic Hold filmed?

Daybreak French’s character Maggie Cole works at a Norman preserve, exhibiting off Thurlbury’s historical heritage to schoolkids and vacationers.

This was filmed with the assistance of Launceston Fortress in Cornwall. The landmark was initially an earthwork and timber fortress and was the executive centre of the earldom of Cornwall from the 11th century, although it was rebuilt in stone within the 12th century and drastically enlarged – with a preserve relationship from the 13th century.

It later turned a gaol, a Royalist garrison in the course of the English Civil Struggle, the positioning of the Duke of Northumberland’s park, after which a base for US troopers within the Second World Struggle. Today it’s run by English Heritage.