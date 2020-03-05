Daybreak French’s village gossip Maggie Cole is decided to sing the praises of Thurlbury on this new ITV drama – and you’ll see why.

Six-parter The Trouble with Maggie Cole is the story of a persistent busybody who offers an explosive (and G&T-fuelled) radio interview during which she shares horrible secrets and techniques and hypothesis about all her associates and neighbours. There’s, predictably, huge fallout.

However except for all that, the drama additionally consists of loads of seashores and fairly cottages and lengthy stretches of shoreline. Right here’s the place it was filmed…

Is Thurlbury an actual place?

Nope! Whereas The Trouble with Maggie Cole is about in “a picturesque small coastal city known as Thurlbury”, this city doesn’t really exist.

There are two villages known as Thurlby, each in Lincolnshire – however you received’t discover Thurlbury wherever on Google Maps.

Where was The Trouble with Maggie Cole filmed?

The drama was filmed in South Devon and Cornwall.

The tiny little village of Noss Mayo was used as one of many principal areas for the fictional Thurlbury. Noss Mayo is positioned in South West Devon, about six miles from Plymouth, and it’s near Newton Creek – an arm of the estuary of the River Yealm. Throughout the water is the village of Newton Ferrers, which you’ll be able to see on-screen within the TV drama.

Daybreak French, who lives in Cornwall, additionally revealed a few of the different areas.

“We’ve filmed on seashores that I went on as a child like Mothecombe,” she mentioned. “Launceston Fortress is someplace I additionally frolicked as a child. We did movie in plenty of locations which might be my manor. Of all of the forged I’m the one who does know this space a bit. However there are nonetheless little bits in Cargreen the place I had by no means been down a selected highway. There was a complete little village there that I had by no means seen. In order that was thrilling.”

Filming additionally passed off round Burgh Island, a tidal island on the coast of South Devon, and on close by Bigbury-on-Sea seashore. Daybreak French shared pictures from the shoot:

The faculty scenes have been filmed at The Erme Main College in Ivybridge, with the assistance of a bunch of kid actors from Plymkids Theatre Firm.

Where was Thurlbury Historic Hold filmed?

Daybreak French’s character Maggie Cole works at a Norman hold, exhibiting off Thurlbury’s historical heritage to schoolkids and vacationers.

This was filmed with the assistance of Launceston Fortress in Cornwall. The landmark was initially an earthwork and timber fortress and was the executive centre of the earldom of Cornwall from the 11th century, although it was rebuilt in stone within the 12th century and significantly enlarged – with a hold relationship from the 13th century.

It later turned a gaol, a Royalist garrison through the English Civil Struggle, the positioning of the Duke of Northumberland’s park, after which a base for US troopers within the Second World Struggle. Lately it’s run by English Heritage.