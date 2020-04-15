ITV’s new drama White House Farm revolves across the Essex farmhouse killings of August 1985, which noticed 5 members of the Bamber household murdered one evening of their residence. The sequence follows the following media frenzy and police investigation into the murders.

The six-part drama is ready in Tolleshunt D’Arcy, the Essex village the place the real-life murders came about, however not one of the filming for the sequence really came about there.

Right here’s what we all know in regards to the filming areas in White House Farm…

Where was White House Farm filmed?

The home used as a filming location was chosen due to its similarities to the actual White House Farm.

“The home we used to depict the home at White House Farm was key,” director Paul Whittington mentioned. “Firstly for its setting in rural Essex, its isolation and sweetness. Additionally crucially what in the end tipped the stability for us when it comes to that exact location was the inside structure of that home which was similar to the unique home itself.”

Whereas a number of the sequence was filmed in Essex, not one of the scenes have been shot within the village of Tolleshunt D’Arcy – the place the murders came about.

Govt producer Willow Grylls mentioned: “It was additionally vital to us that we didn’t movie within the shut neighborhood of the place these brutal occasions really occurred. So we weren’t anyplace close to the unique White House Farm.”

As a substitute, the manufacturing crew on the sequence selected different areas to duplicate the realm the place the murders came about.

In accordance with EssexLive, in October 2018 a manufacturing crew was noticed at a pub within the village of Roxwell, outdoors Chelmsford. Members of the crew mentioned they have been filming for a top-secret ITV mission.

Locals noticed actors wearing 1980’s clothes on the Chequers Inn Pub, and noticed Sport of Thrones actor Alfie Allen (taking part in Brett Collins) on set.

Where was the trial filmed?

The homicide trial within the sequence was really filmed at Chelmsford Crown Court docket – the identical location the place the actual trial of Jeremy Bamber really came about.

However director Paul Whittington mentioned: “Except for filming Jeremy Bamber’s trial at Chelmsford Crown Court docket, the place it came about in 1986, we averted filming at any of the actual areas out of respect. “Wherever we movie – whether or not an actual location or not – we’re at all times acutely conscious and delicate to the actual fact we’re portraying actual life with actual victims. Together with the duty that comes with that.”

He added: “We filmed within the subsequent door courtroom to the one really used for Jeremy Bamber’s trial. That was only a logistical concern. The courtroom we used hadn’t actually modified in over 30 years.”

Did filming happen in any of the Bamber properties?

Not one of the scenes within the sequence have been shot the place the murders came about, nevertheless locals noticed digital camera crews and solid members filming outdoors Bourtree Cottage in Goldhanger in 2018.

Bourtree Cottage is the place Jeremy Bamber lived on the time of the murders.

What occurred at White House Farm?

On the evening of August sixth 1985, 5 members of the Bamber household have been killed at White House Farm – Nevill and June Bamber, their adoptive daughter Sheila Caffell and her two younger sons.

Police initially believed that Sheila had killed her household in a murder-suicide, as she had beforehand suffered from schizophrenia. Nonetheless, her surviving adoptive brother Jeremy Bamber was arrested weeks later after his girlfriend spoke to the police. Bamber was convicted of the murders in October 1986 and sentenced to life in jail.