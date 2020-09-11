Where will 48 thousand slum people go in Delhi? What is the stand of you, BJP and Congress among politics?

new Delhi: Politics got heated after the Supreme Court’s order to remove 48 thousand slums situated along the railway line in Delhi. While the Aam Aadmi Party is an attacker on the BJP government at the Center, the BJP has demanded that the Kejriwal government of Delhi be given 52,000 flats lying vacant. While the Congress has moved the Supreme Court to save the slums from breaking up. With the ongoing politics between the three parties, the issue of rehabilitation of the homeless families has been lost due to the removal of slums. Also Read – Sonia made a big change in Congress, many big leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad were discharged from the post of General Secretary

BJP's Delhi state president Adesh Kumar Gupta said, "We challenge the Delhi government that if we do not make arrangements for the slum dwellers in the 52,000 vacant houses within the next 90 days, then we ourselves will make arrangements for the slum dwellers in those houses." will do." The BJP state president accused the Kejriwal government of treating slum dwellers as mere vote banks.

BJP’s view

The BJP Delhi Pradesh president said, "Actually the Delhi government wants to create trouble, not a solution. The Chief Minister of Delhi really pretends to be friendly to the slum dwellers, which is why the Delhi government deprived him of the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. " He accused the Chief Minister of Delhi for keeping silence on this issue.

Congress stance

Congress leader Ajay Maken has approached the Supreme Court following the Supreme Court's order to remove the slums built along the railway line. They say that if the slums were rendered homeless during the Corona period, a big tragedy could happen. He has demanded the rehabilitation of around 48,000 slum dwellers along the rail tracks in Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party opinion

Raghav Chaddha, a Delhi government minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, tore notices on the removal of slums in several areas, including Tughlakabad, on Friday. He has said that no one will be allowed to be homeless without giving a house in lieu of a slum. If needed, the Aam Aadmi Party will be forced to come on the road along with knocking on the door of the Supreme Court. Raghav Chadha accused BJP of doing injustice to slum dwellers.