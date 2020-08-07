Where will I’m A Celebrity UK be filmed?

ITV’s excessive actuality competitors I’m A Celebrity 2020 has been on tv for nearly 20 years, but the thrill round every collection stays remarkably sturdy.

This yr, there’s more likely to be much more curiosity than normal, because the collection is transferring from Australia to the UK for the primary time in its historical past.

The transfer is made vital by the continuing coronavirus pandemic, which has made it near-impossible for ITV to maintain the conventional format, as journey restrictions and social distancing measures stay in place.

Followers can relaxation assured that the collection will go forward with the same old quantity of terrifying (and infrequently disgusting) challenges, with the added impediment of the Nice British climate to deal with.

Right here’s your important info on the place I’m A Celeb UK is filmed.

Where is I’m A Celebrity 2020 filmed within the UK?

For the primary time ever, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here! will be filmed within the UK because of the ongoing issues and dangers posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV confirmed the information in August, giving the crew loads of time to arrange one other collection of untamed challenges for a contemporary batch of unprepared contestants.

It seems that a precise location for I’m A Celeb 2020 has not been settled on simply but, however ITV Studios has stated that the present will unfold in “a ruined fortress within the countryside”.

To be able to replicate the jungle really feel as carefully as attainable within the UK, the fortress will be in a distant location removed from the house comforts that the celebs are used to.

In a significant change to the format, this yr’s courageous contributors will be competing to be topped “King or Queen of the Fortress”, moderately than the Jungle.

Richard Cowles, Director of Leisure, at ITV Studios, stated: “We pulled out all of the stops to attempt to make the collection occur in Australia.

“Sadly, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and regardless of us many alternative contingencies, it grew to become obvious that it simply wasn’t attainable for us to journey and make the present there.

“Nonetheless, we’re all actually excited a few UK model of I’m A Celebrity. Whereas it will definitely be totally different producing the present from the UK, the identical tone and really feel will stay.

“Our celebrities will in all probability need to swap shorts for thermals however they will nonetheless look ahead to a fundamental weight-reduction plan of rice and beans and loads of thrills and surprises alongside the best way.”

Where is I’m A Celebrity normally filmed?



Google Maps/ITV



For the reason that second collection in 2003, I’m A Celeb has been based mostly in Murwillumbah in New South Wales, filmed inside Springbrook Nationwide Park.

Beforehand, The Solar reported that ITV execs have been contemplating transferring the camp in 2020, from its present dwelling on a UNESCO heritage web site to an space of Kangaroo Island.

Attributable to this yr’s last-minute format change, it’s but to be confirmed whether or not such a transfer continues to be on the playing cards for future editions of the competitors.

Nonetheless, if ITV does determine to push on with the transfer in 2021, we could by no means see the outdated camp once more – and we didn’t even get to say goodbye!

I’m A Celebrity will return to ITV later this yr. If you happen to’re on the lookout for one thing to look at tonight, try our TV Information.