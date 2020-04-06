Where you can still find a Nintendo Switch Lite in stock

If the prospect of a number of weeks in lockdown has prompted you to think about buying a Nintendo Switch, then you’re not alone.

The newest online game console from the Japanese electronics firm has been flying off the cabinets throughout quarantine, to the purpose the place the Switch Lite has bought out at main retailers equivalent to Amazon and John Lewis – and the unique Switch is close to unattainable to find.

It’s hardly shocking – not solely do folks have loads of spare time on their fingers however new video games equivalent to Animal Crossing have taken over the web, and certainly the waking hours of many avid gamers’ lives.

So how can you get your fingers on one in all these now-mythical units? Listed below are the perfect locations to seize one earlier than they succumb to the identical destiny as rest room roll…

Cell Telephones Direct

Sure the Switch comes as a part of a cell phone deal, however this too good a deal to disregard. Not solely does Cell Telephones Direct importantly still have the Nintendo Switch in stock – the scarce unique, not the Lite – however you get the Huawei P Sensible in addition, which boasts an HD 6.2inch display screen and an above-average twin HDR digicam setup.

Through the use of cashback you can save a whopping £396, bringing the worth right down to £23.50 for 24 months – which baggage you a Switch and a Huawei P Sensible with 60GB information and limitless calls and texts.

Get a Nintendo Switch Console – Neon with a Huawei P Sensible 64GB for £23.50 a month.

Nintendo UK Retailer

In instances of low stock, it is sensible to go straight to the supply – the Nintendo UK Retailer not solely has the now-rare Nintendo Switch Lite in stock however has a alternative of three completely different colors all at £199.99. You can add a recreation and accent too for an additional £50. Transfer quick although – the grey mannequin is already low on stock.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite at Nintendo UK Retailer for £199

Currys PC World

The excellent news – Currys PC World has the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock. The unhealthy information – they solely have the gray mannequin out there. Diehard yellow and turquoise followers must look elsewhere, however the value could be very affordable at £199.

You can additionally get the console with The Legend of Zelda: Hyperlink’s Awakening or Pokémon Thriller Dungeon: Rescue Staff DX for £229. If you’re planning on shopping for a lot of Switch video games, then try our greatest reminiscence playing cards for the Nintendo Switch.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite Gray at Currys PC World for £199

Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct in some way have the Nintendo Switch Lite out there in yellow and gray for £219.97 – snap these up fast.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite Gray or Yellow at laptopsdirect.co.uk for £219.97

Pre-order the Nintendo Switch Lite Coral

As shares in all places plummet and the prospect of a resupply unsure, your finest wager could also be to pre-order the brand new Nintendo Switch Coral version which is launched on 24th April. Hurry, nonetheless – even this Switch is promoting out and it hasn’t even launched but…

You can pre-order it at Amazon, Argos, and GAME.