Where You Can Stream Oscar Best Picture Winner Parasite And Other Bong Joon-Ho Movies

Where You Can Stream Other Well-liked Bong Joon-Ho Movies

Keep in mind that unique deal that Hulu has with Neon? Properly, that implies that Parasite isn’t the one Bong Joon-Ho film you possibly can take pleasure in should you’re subscribed to the platform. On the identical day that Parasite was added to Hulu, the streaming service additionally added 2000’s Barking Canines By no means Chew (Bong’s directorial debut), 2006’s The Host and 2009’s Mom. So now you’ve got the choice of getting a Bong Joon-Ho marathon on Hulu, whether or not that’s beginning with Parasite after which going earlier into Bong’s filmography, or watching these films in chronological order. The selection is yours.