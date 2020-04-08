Where You Can Stream Oscar Best Picture Winner Parasite And Other Bong Joon-Ho Movies

Depart a Remark
Following its historic Best Picture win earlier this month on the Academy Awards, Parasite has been receiving numerous consideration and rightfully so. Perhaps you’ve already seen Parasite and are attempting to persuade different individuals in your life to go test it out however can’t persuade them to see it in theaters or possibly you simply need to watch it once more your self. Properly, I’ve excellent news for you as a result of after its Oscar win, Parasite is heading to streaming.
Where You’ll Be Ready To Stream Oscar Winner Parasite
Excellent news, people, Parasite is on the market on Hulu. It was introduced in February that the streaming service primarily owned and absolutely operated by The Walt Disney Firm would be the unique streaming residence for the Best Picture winner starting on Wednesday, April 8. So now Hulu subscribers can watch all of the twists and turns of Bong Joon-Ho’s masterful movie from the consolation of their very own residence as many instances as they need.
The sector of streaming providers is crowded and rising extra so by the day and everyone seems to be vying for eyeballs and subscriber {dollars} and which means providing up compelling content material individuals can’t get anyplace else. So this can be a huge win for Hulu that really stems from a multi-year partnership deal the streamer made with Parasite studio Neon again in 2017 that gave Hulu unique first-window streaming rights for all of Neon’s content material.
Little did the service know then that it’d have a Best Picture winner in just some years time. And not only a Best Picture winner, Parasite nabbed 4 Oscars on the Academy Awards together with Best Unique Screenplay, Best Worldwide Movie and Best Director for Bong Joon-Ho.
Where Else You Can Watch Parasite
For people who haven’t seen it but, Parasite tells the story of a poor household that cons its means into the service of a wealthy one. To say something extra would danger spoiling the surprises within the darkly humorous and biting movie. Parasite is already obtainable to buy on Blu-ray and Digital and can be obtainable to hire digitally, in case you are not subscribed to Hulu or would moderately personal it.
That stated, lots of people don’t examine films out till they arrive on streaming providers, so hopefully being on ‘free’ streaming with a decrease barrier of entry will give Hulu’s hundreds of thousands of subscribers sufficient incentive to take a look at the a number of Oscar winner alongside Hulu’s different content material, like originals The Handmaid’s Story and Fortress Rock.
Alas, the house media launch implies that Parasite‘s theatrical run is now over, although it definitely had fairly a time on the massive display.. The movie has obtained a theatrical enlargement following its efficiency on the Oscars and acquired a serious field workplace enhance as well. Based on Field Workplace Mojo, Parasite made $53.three million domestically and $200.7 million worldwide, bringing its worldwide whole previous the $250 million mark to $254.1 million.
Where You Can Stream Other Well-liked Bong Joon-Ho Movies
Keep in mind that unique deal that Hulu has with Neon? Properly, that implies that Parasite isn’t the one Bong Joon-Ho film you possibly can take pleasure in should you’re subscribed to the platform. On the identical day that Parasite was added to Hulu, the streaming service additionally added 2000’s Barking Canines By no means Chew (Bong’s directorial debut), 2006’s The Host and 2009’s Mom. So now you’ve got the choice of getting a Bong Joon-Ho marathon on Hulu, whether or not that’s beginning with Parasite after which going earlier into Bong’s filmography, or watching these films in chronological order. The selection is yours.
