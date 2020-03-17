Where’s Al Roker? Today Hosts Miss Episode After Staff Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Depart a Remark
Many people are on a medium to excessive alert proper now as we have been advised to earn a living from home and have interaction in different types of self-isolation with a view to attempt to curb the unfold of the coronavirus all through america. However, some individuals are nonetheless doing their due diligence and heading out to work till they completely cannot anymore, and that features most information anchors. Nicely Today hosts Al Roker and Craig Melvin have been each absent from their morning gig as we speak, and it seems it is as a result of they could have come into contact with the coronavirus.
Here is what occurred. Reasonably than ignore the absences of two of its key hosts this morning on Today, the present had Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb let viewers in on why, precisely, Al Roker and Craig Melvin weren’t round. Roker and Melvin, who co-host the third hour of Today with Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer, each took the day without work as a result of they could have come into contact with one other worker who works on their hour of the daytime talker who’s examined constructive for the coronavirus.
The opposite worker who examined constructive wasn’t named, however Guthrie did verify that these constructive outcomes got here again late final evening, and that Roker and Melvin determined to be cautious and take the day without work of labor, in order that their steps might be traced (together with these of the co-worker who examined constructive) to see who else they could have come into contact with.
The excellent news proper now’s that neither Al Roker nor Craig Melvin are exhibiting any signs of the coronavirus, and each really feel good proper now and hope to be again at work on Today quickly. Guthrie was positive to say that the transfer for them to remain dwelling was merely “out of an abundance of warning” simply so everybody may be sure that there is not a risk of the virus spreading to much more Today staffers.
I am positive it was nerve-racking for each Al Roker and Craig Melvin to appreciate they’d been involved with somebody who’s now been confirmed to have the coronavirus, and, contemplating how rapidly it spreads, the very best transfer does appear to be staying at dwelling and getting examined for it when you may earlier than making any potential returns to your normal each day life. That is the one actual method to preserve it from spreading much more, particularly because it now seems to be potential that individuals may be fully asymptomatic however nonetheless infect others.
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb did not point out how the Today worker who examined constructive might have gotten the virus, however which may simply be as a result of they don’t seem to be positive but and the worker remains to be being interviewed to trace their actions and see not solely how they contracted the conronavirus however who else may must be examined now due to their an infection. You’ll be able to watch the clip of the announcement about Al Roker and Craig Melvin beneath:
Hopefully, all shall be properly quickly sufficient, not simply with Al Roker and Craig Melvin, however with the Today staffer who has examined constructive for the coronavirus, and all can get again to their lives earlier than lengthy. Really, I am simply hoping that for everybody, as a result of now’s a tricky, tense, sucky time.
