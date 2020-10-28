Whether the corona spreads through the air… the results of the study will surprise you

A new study has revealed that aerosol microdroplets (micro-droplets suspended in air) exposed to air after our coughing or sneezing are not particularly responsible for spreading corona virus infection. According to the study published in the journal Physics of Fluid, aerosol diffusion of SARS-COV-2 in closed space is not very effective. Also Read – Now the first death due to corona virus infection in this state of the country

Researchers said in a statement, “If a person comes to a place where there was a person who had mild symptoms of corona virus infection shortly before, then there is less chance of that person getting infected. “He said that this fear is even less when that person is only talking.” Also Read – Embarrassing: Two sisters stabbed security personnel 27 times when asked to wear masks …

The study said, “Our study on the spread of SARS-COV-2 showed that aerosol diffusion is possible, but not very effective, especially in cases of uncomplicated or less symptomatic infection.” University of Amsterdam. Daniel Bonn, co-author of the study, says that due to supernatural drops, the number of viruses in them is less. Therefore, the risk of spreading the infection is less. Whether the corona spreads through the air or not… Know the results of the study. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: 43,893 new cases, number of infected reached near 80 lakhs in last 24 hours in the country