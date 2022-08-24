Which animals can best withstand climate change, according to science

Which animals will be able to better withstand extreme weather events and their consequences / (Getty Images)

As increases the temperature of planetsome experts wonder how the civilization will face the climate change. However, all members of the animal kingdom will also have to face this situation. In this tone, a group of scientists sought to know what animals will be able bear better the extreme weather events and its consequences

the biologist John Jackson (currently at the University of Oxford), along with scientists Christie The Heart, from the University of Oslo; and Owen Jones, from the University of Southern Denmark, decided to carry out a study on “how the planet’s ecosystems could respond” to climate change and its consequences, such as the prolonged droughts and the strong storms. The results were published in the journal eLife.

The African elephant will be, according to scientists, the one that best supports climate change / (Getty Images)

In this sense, the experts warned that knowing what will happen to the ecosystems of planet and the animals “It is the big question and the background of our study.” Therefore, they prepared to evaluate information related to “the population fluctuations of 157 species of mammals around the world ”. Subsequently, the “ compared with weather and climate data at the time the animal data was collected . For each species there are 10 or more years of data,” they noted in a press release.

As the scientists explained, this evaluation allowed them to know “how the populations of animal species have managed in times of extreme weather: did they become more or less numerous? Did they have more or less offspring? “We can see a clear pattern: animals what they live a long time and they have few pups son less vulnerable When the Extreme weather than animals that live for a short time and have many young. Examples are llamas, long-lived bats, and elephants versus mice. As well as possums and rare marsupials like the woylie,” Jones explained.

Among the animals that will best withstand climate change, chimpanzees rank third / Photo: (c) Tobias Deschner/Ozouga Chimpanzee Project

With this reasoning supported by the data, the animals less affected by climate change and the extreme phenomena would be:

1- African elephant (Loxodonta)

2- Siberian tiger (Panthera tigris altaica)

3- Chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes)

4- Greater horseshoe bat (Rhinolophus ferrumequinum)

5- Llama (Old fashioned)

6- Vicuna (Vicugna vicugna)

7- White rhinoceros (We are ceratotherium)

8- Grizzly bear (Ursus)

9- American bison (Bison bison)

10- Rock Hopper (Oreotragus oreotragus – a species of antelope that lives in Kenya, Africa)

11- Cave bat (Miniopterus schreibersii)

The rise in temperature will punish the arctic fox, according to scientists / ©Sergey Gorshkov – Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Secondly, The 10 animals most affected by climate change and the extreme events are:

1- Pampean pasture or Azara mouse (Akodon azarae – rodent typical of South America)

2- Olive mouse (Abrothrix olivacea)

3- Llaca, yaca or elegant marmosa or guuma (Thylamys elegans)

4- Canadian Lemming or Neartic Brown Lemming (Trimucronatus rudder)

5- Nordic vole (rodent – Microfinance)

6- Arctic fox (Fox grouse)

7- Ermine (mammal – Ermine weasel)

8 – Common shrew (mammal – Sorex araneus)

9- Colipudo rat kangaroo (Woyle – Bettongia penicillata)

10- arctic squirrel (Urocitellus parryii)

The smallest animals, with the shrew in this image, will be the most affected by climate change

“Los large and long-lived animals they are better able to cope with conditions such as prolonged droughts; their ability to survive, reproduce and raise their offspring not affected to the same extent that small, short-lived animals ”, the experts analyzed and highlighted that those who live longer can “simply wait for better times when conditions become challenging”. While, short-lived ones “have more extreme short-term population changes”

In that tone, Jackson explained that, although they need to reproduce in a shorter time, “populations of these small mammals can also grow to take advantage of when conditions improve because, unlike the big ones, they can produce many offspring”, since they “react quickly to extreme weather, and it goes both ways. Therefore, their vulnerability to extreme weather should not be equated with a risk of extinction ”.

Climate change was not evaluated alone, but they also analyzed extreme weather events and how they will impact animals

“ Habitat destruction, poaching, pollution and invasive species are factors that threaten many animal species, in many cases even more so than climate change ”, highlighted the expert and added: “We hope that climate change will bring more extreme weather in the future. The animals will have to deal with this extreme weather as they always have. Therefore, our analysis help to predict how the different species of animals could responder al climate change future based on their general characteristics: even if we have limited data on their populations ”.

He also warned that there is some lack of knowledge about some animals, so it is possible that there will be some changes in their adaptation to climate change. “There are many animal species that we don’t know much about, but whose reaction we can now predict,” Jackson concluded.

