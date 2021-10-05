Which are the Liga MX teams that will contribute the most players to national teams by FIFA Date

Rayados adds a total of nine elements loaned to various teams. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

The Close FIFA It is always contradictory for clubs around the world. On the one hand, it rewards the performance of its players, but it also interrupts the collective work that is done on a daily basis. The national team stoppage has also meant an infinite catalog of injuries. The MX League live this reality in your own flesh by large number of players that contributes to diverse national groups.

The club that will have to yield to the largest number of players will be Monterrey. There are nine summoned with which it counts Striped: four international and five national. Among the outsiders are Esteban Andrada (Argentina), Stefan Medina (Colombia), Sebastian Vegas (Chile) and Joel Campbell (Costa Rica). As for the tricolor cited by Gerardo Martino, the names are as follows: Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Moreno, César Montes, Carlos Alberto Rodríguez and Rogelio Funes Mori.

Behind the Sultana club come three teams: America, Cruz Azul and León. These clubs will loan a total of six footballers. The Eagles They have four national players called up, all already habitual: Guillermo Ochoa, Sebastián Córdova, Henry Martín and Jorge Sánchez. For the South American qualifiers, Richard Sanchez (Paraguay) and Roger Martinez (Colombia) have been considered by Eduardo Berizzo and Reinaldo Rueda respectively.

Roger Martínez is one of the most important players in Colombia. (Photo: Javier Barbancho / Reuters)

For its part, Blue Cross presents parity in terms of division between Mexicans and foreigners. For him Tri, the players who will go are Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo and Julio César Domínguez; Juan Escobar (Paraguay), Bryan Angle (Ecuador) and Yoshimar Yotún (Peru) will travel to the Southern Cone.

If it is a question of well distributed players, nobody surpasses Lion. Those of the Bajío will contribute elements to five different teams: Rodolfo Cota and Osvaldo Rodríguez for Mexico; William Tesillo with Colombia; Jean Meneses, Chile; Santiago Ormeño, Peru and Angel Mena with Ecuador.

Other equipment, such as Chivas and Tigres, they will not be so diminished by the FIFA Date. Rojiblancos and Felines they have summoned two elements respectively. Alexis Vega and Uriel Antuna, the Guadalajara players, will be concentrated with the Aztec team. Same case of Luis Chaka Rodriguez. For Paraguay, Carlos Gonzalez he is cited for the eliminatory comparison triad.

It seemed that his departure from Boca would remove him from the orbit of Lionel Scaloni, but Andrada returned to the Argentine team with the expectation of playing one of the three games of the batch. (Photo: Marcelo Endelli / Reuters)

The National University Club will have the presence of Alfredo Talavera, summoned by the Tata Martino with Mexico for the commitments before Canada, Honduras and El Salvador. There are only five teams from the Mexican league that will not contribute selected to any country. The list is made up of Pachuca, Juárez, Querétaro, Necaxa and Atlético de San Luis.

Due to the large number of players that Liga MX contributes, it will be normal for there to be some crosses between players who are active in Aztec football. For example, on the first day of October, Peru will be measured from Yotún and Ormeño against the Chilean team of Meneses and Vegas in one more edition of Pacific Classic. On the following date, the Paraguayan team of Escobar, González and Sánchez will face Chile.

Ángel Mena is an important piece in the selection directed by Gustavo Alfaro. (Photo: Diego Vara / Reuters)

In the last round of matches of the month you could see a confrontation between the Colombia by Roger Martínez and the Ecuador scored by Ángel Mena. In this same match, there could even be a duel between clubmates: Tesillo, with the coffee selection, it could be seen the faces with Mena, key piece of Gustavo Alfaro.

For the Close FIFA this month, it will be a total of 45 items those who will pause their participation with clubs of the MX League to dispute eliminatory commitments in diverse latitudes. The Mexican selection It is the one that receives the greatest benefits: there are 19 players who will attend the triple matchday. Behind they come Paraguay, Ecuador and Chile. All three, with five militant players in Aztec clubs.

