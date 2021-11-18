Which Argentine players have a guaranteed place in the World Cup and who are still competing for a place to go to Qatar

The Argentine team qualified four dates in advance for the World Cup for the first time in history

With the ticket to Qatar in the pocket, the Argentina Selection will close a brilliant 2021 from the statistical and good in terms of football. Brilliant because it won the America Cup after 28 years without titles and nothing less than before Brazil in the Maracana, because qualified four dates early for the World Cup for the first time in history and because he is undefeated in 27 games with Lionel Scaloni at the head of the team, the best current record for a selected team worldwide. Better, almost impossible. But Argentina’s game was not as seductive as its numbers are: the team evolved during the Copa América, then it loosened up a bit and began to play with greater freshness and in the last three games (against Peru, Uruguay and Brazil) it was far away. to convince and left open some questions for the future.

Even so, if the World Cup starts in a month (it will be played from November 21 to December 18, 2022), Scaloni would have resolved at least 80 percent of the bona fide roster of 23 footballers.

Among the archers, there are two who seem to have a secure place: Emiliano Martínez, the undisputed holder, and Franco Armani, his first substitute and who played the last two games for Argentina in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, against Nigeria and France.

The dispute for the third place destined for an archer appears very fought between Juan Musso and Agustín Marchesín, who lost his job at Porto to Portugal’s Diogo Costa after recovering from arthroscopy in his right knee.

In the event that Scaloni chooses to carry seven defenders as Jorge Sampaoli did in Russia 2018, those who sting on the tip are Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel as right-backs; Christian Romero and Nicolás Otamendi as center markers and frames Acuna for the left-back position.

German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez Wednesday and Lisandro Martínez They seem to fight inch by inch for the two remaining seats as alternatives for the central rear. Pezzella is usually the first alternative when Romero or Otamendi are not there but he showed a lower level than the two starters when he had to play, Martínez Quarta had little prominence in recent months and Lisandro Martínez has a plus: he can also play as a left back or central midfielder. Multifunctionality is usually an advantage in these types of races.

The Argentine national team is undefeated in 27 games with Lionel Scaloni as technical director

Nicholas Tagliafico It seemed to be a fixed one but today it does not have the guaranteed passage: Acuña won the position, Lisandro Martínez and Nicolás González They are alternatives for the left-back and he also lost his position at Ajax.

Juan Foyth He was relegated in the consideration of the coach but in the event of any eventuality he has the added value that he can act both as a right back and as a first center back.

The midfielders who – if there are no unforeseen events – will go to Qatar They are Angel Di María, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Guido Rodríguez and Nicolás González.

And those who fight to stay with the other place They are Nicolás Domínguez, Alejandro Gómez, Lucas Ocampos and Emiliano Buendía. It will depend on the position you want to reinforce Scaloni.

For the front, the fixed ones are just two: Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez (the scorer of the Scaloni cycle with 17 celebrations). And the other three names will come from among these six players: Joaquín Correa, Lucas Alario, Julián Alvarez, Ángel Correa, Paulo Dybala and Sergio Agüero, as long as “Kun” can continue playing football due to the arrhythmia he suffers.

For the America Cup that Argentina beat in July Brazil in the Maracana, the Conmebol allowed to expand the lists of good faith of those selected from 23 to 28 players due to the coronavirus pandemic. Scaloni usually affirms that this was “a relief” for him since it allowed him to summon five more footballers than usual. However, the FIFA It has not yet been revealed whether it will allow the same number of players to be presented for Qatar. So far, that’s 23. And Scaloni has most of the list settled. History shows that there is always some last-minute appearance, either due to an unexpected injury or the irruption of a footballer at a very high level. One year after the World Cup, the formation of a group that seems granite and with a great sense of belonging greatly reduces the margin for there to be more than one or two surprises.

