Which artists Donald Trump pardoned and what crimes they had committed

Kodak Black, Desiree Perez and Lil Wayne are among those who have been pardoned or had their sentences commuted by Donald Trump on their last day in office

Before leaving power, Donald Trump pardoned 73 people and commuted the sentences of 70 others, among which are his former advisor Stephen K. Bannon, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Elliott Broidy, the former mayor of Detroit Kwame Kilpatrick and the rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

Lil Wayne, Real name Dwayne Carter Jr., he publicly supported Trump in the pre-reelection campaign, saying he endorsed the Republican leader’s criminal justice reform program and economic plan for African Americans.

Carter, whose 2016 single “No Problem” won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance, pleaded guilty last month to illegally possessing a loaded, gold-plated pistol when his chartered plane landed in Miami in December 2019. He was facing off. to a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and was awaiting the ruling. The pardon nullifies both the charges and the judicial process that follows them.

Lil Wayne y Donald Trump (@LilTunechi)

Another musician who benefited from Trump’s pardons was Kodak Black. This was included in the list of the 70 people whose sentences were commuted. He had been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally possessing firearms and falsifying federal documents that are needed to access them. Black, 23, born as Bill Kahan Kapri, is in federal prison and released the album “Bill Israel” from jail.

The artist, who has now served nearly half his sentence, was seeking a compassionate release and his commutation was supported by religious leaders, other rappers and athletes.

The White House explained why Trump decided to commute his sentence. “He was deeply involved in numerous philanthropic endeavors. He has committed to supporting a variety of charitable endeavors, including providing educational resources to the students and families of fallen and underprivileged law enforcement officers, ”the statement said.

Kodak Black (Reuters)

Despite speculation from local media, the list of pardons and clemency did not include the protagonist of the Netflix series “Tiger King”, Joe Exotic, who is serving a 22-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill a rival and animal cruelty.

Joe Exotic, the protagonist of “Tiger King”, faces a sentence of 22 years in prison for a murder for hire and crimes against wildlife. He is being held in Fort Worth, Texas.

Another personality from the world of music who received a pardon was the current CEO of the Roc Nation record company, Desiree Pérez, who was arrested in 1994 for drug possession and in 1998 for grand theft and possession of a firearm. In 2019, the Bronx native was named head of the record label, the entertainment company founded by rapper-turned-mogul Jay-Z, which is home to artists including Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill and DJ Khaled, among others.

During his arrest became a DEA contributor and at that time, he agreed to wear a microphone to record his meetings with cocaine traffickers. With his undercover work he helped the authorities to disrupt criminal gangs.

Desiree Pérez

“Desiree Perez was involved in a conspiracy to distribute narcotics,” states the White House statement, referring to her arrest for intent to distribute cocaine. Likewise, the statement adds that “since his conviction, he has assumed full responsibility for his actions and his life has changed. She has been in paid employment and has been an advocate for criminal justice reform in her community. “

In 2019, she was “Women in Music Executive of the Year” for Billboard magazine.

Hillel Nahmad and Ken Kurson

Ken Kurson, a partner of Jared Kushner and Rudy Giuliani and former editor-in-chief of the New York Observer who was convicted of cyberbullying, also received a pardon as Hillel “Helly’ Nahmad”, The billionaire art collector, who was indicted for running a Illegal gambling operation from his Trump Tower apartment. The story appeared in the movie “Molly’s Game,” starring Jessica Chastain.

The pardons also reached the co-founder of the record company Death Row Records, Michael Harris, that he was serving a 25-year to life sentence for attempted murder and kidnapping in 1988. Earlier this month rapper Snoop Dogg was reportedly campaigning for Trump’s pardon after more than three decades behind bars in a Federal Correctional Facility in Lompoc, California.

KEEP READING:

Politicians, businessmen, artists and a deceased: the list of the 143 beneficiaries of the pardons and commutations of Donald Trump

Who is Blanca Virgen, the Mexican sentenced to 30 years in prison who received a pardon from Donald Trump