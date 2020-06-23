Which classic episodes of EastEnders will be repeated?

After manufacturing was halted as a result of of the coronavirus pandemic, EastEnders got here to a detailed in a dramatic manner as Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) threw a spanner within the plans of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) by shopping for The Queen Vic final week – however we will have to attend some time to search out out what he does subsequent.

Alongside behind the scenes present EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq., classic episodes will be airing in place of new ones within the reveals Tuesday slot. However what eras of Walford will we be visiting?

Den and Angie two-hander

The 2-hander between Den and Angie Watts (Leslie Grantham and Anita Dobson) was the end result of a long-running storyline that noticed Angie feign a terminal sickness to cease Den from leaving her. It was on this episode that she got here up with the lie and it nonetheless holds up at this time as gripping tv. With Sharon again behind the bar in 2020, it appears becoming that we glance again at one of probably the most dramatic tales that includes her dad and mom. The episode is because of air June 23rd.

Sharongate

In 2020, we’re getting used to watching Phil and Sharon as enemies – so what higher time to look again on the unforgettable second the place they had been the discuss of the Sq. for very completely different causes. When this episode was proven on 24 October 1994, Sharon was married to Phil’s brother Grant (Ross Kemp) whereas Phil was engaged to Kathy (Gillian Taylforth). A pair episodes earlier, a recording had unintentionally been made of Sharon and Michelle Fowler (Susan Tully) discussing the affair – and the tape made its technique to Grant. The explosive reveal that he knew every little thing got here when Grant performed the tape for everybody to listen to. The brothers went on to have a violent assembly within the Arches.

Max and Stacey’s affair reveal

It was Christmas Day (at all times a contented time in Walford) in 2007 when life was turned the other way up for the Branning household. For months, viewers had been gripped by the affair between Max (Jake Wooden) and Stacey (Lacey Turner) and it had been a ticking time bomb ready for Bradley (Charlie Clements) and Tanya (Jo Joyner) to be taught the stunning fact. Effectively, as all of us keep in mind, the reality got here out in dramatic cleaning soap vogue because the household, all gathered round to benefit from the festivities, had one massive shock ready for them. Because of Lauren (Madeline Duggan), a video of the 2 collectively was performed for everybody to see and the autumn out was iconic!

Up to now, these are the one confirmed episodes to air however there may be each likelihood extra will be added and we’ll be positive to replace the checklist. In addition to the episodes airing on BBC one, iPlayer will have an EastEnders enhance with the channel including 2008 episodes to assist fill the Walford void.

