Which Corona vaccine will be the cheapest? Russia’s Sputnik-V told everyone the price

Corona vaccine price Latest Updates: Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine price made to fight the worldwide epidemic Kovid-19 (Sputnik-V vaccine price) will cost the government less than Pfizer and Moderna. The official Twitter handle of the world's first registered vaccine gave this information on Sunday.

The tweet stated, "Pfizer's declared price per dose is $ 19.50 (Rs. 1446.17) and Moderna is priced from $ 25 to $ 37 (Rs. 1854.07-2744.02), which means they are priced at $ 39 (according to a person 2892.34) and 50 to 74 dollars (Rs 3708.13-5488.04). Every person will need two doses of Sputnik-5, Pfizer and Moderna. The price of Sputnik-5 will be much lower than these."

"The price of the Russian vaccine will be made public next week," a Tas news agency quoted a spokesperson of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) as saying. When Sputnik-5 was officially registered before a large-scale clinical trial, Russia became the first country to give regulatory approval to the Kovid-19 vaccine in August.

This vaccine has been developed jointly by the Gamalia National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

(Input IANS)