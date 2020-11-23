Which corona vaccine will the government choose for India? Rahul Gandhi asked these four questions to PM Modi

Corona vaccine in India latest updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi four questions related to the Kovid-19 epidemic and the Corona vaccine. Rahul Gandhi has asked the Modi government which Modi government will choose which corona vaccine for India and why. At the same time, he also asked what kind of procedure would be adopted to apply the Corona vaccine. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 76 Multi Storeyed Flats: 76 flats meant for MPs for Rs 188 crores, Rs 30 crores saved

Rahul Gandhi is constantly attacking the Modi government over the Corona crisis. On Monday, he tweeted and asked PM Modi four questions. Rahul Gandhi wrote,

The PM must tell the nation:

1. Of all the Covid vaccine candidates, which will GOI choose & why?

2. Who will get the vaccine first & what will be the distribution strategy?

3. Will PMCares fund be used to ensure free vaccination?

4. By when will all Indians be vaccinated? – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 23, 2020

According to reports, currently five vaccines in India are moving towards preparation. Four of these are in the second or third phase of testing while one is in the first or second phase. However, it is not yet decided which vaccines India will trust. Rahul Gandhi has asked questions about this.

Earlier and on Sunday, the central government was targeted over the lockdown and alleged that it pushed millions of people into poverty, endangering their health and compromising the future of students. He also tagged a news report on the findings of the Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Welfare.

Gandhi alleged in his tweet, “Modi government’s unplanned lockdown pushed millions of people into poverty, endangering the health of citizens and compromising the future of students.” This is the bitter truth that the Indian government tries to hide through its lies. ”He said in another tweet targeting the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh, quoting a news report that the family of Hathras rape victim is safe in the state Is not.

Gandhi alleged in the tweet, “The constant exploitation of victims at the hands of the government in Uttar Pradesh is unbearable. In the case of Hathras rape and murder, the whole country is seeking answers from the government and is with the victim’s family. Another example of uniform hooliganism in Gundaraja. “