Which EastEnders family are you from? From the Mitchells to the Carters – the place’s your clan?

The Beales A real stalwart on Albert Sq., the Beale family have been there for the reason that starting. Though they don’t all the time have one of the best luck, they’re all the time a reliable bunch and all the time pull by way of in the long run. You’ll have an entrepreneurial spirit and may all the time discuss your approach out of a disaster.

The Fowlers You’re a part of a tight-knit family, with goodness at its core. If you’re not serving to others, you’re attempting to make the neighborhood a greater place – that’s if you’re not getting dragged down a darkish path, like Martin…

The Mitchells You contemplate your self a little bit of a hard-nut and you love nothing greater than a great argument – so long as you’re proper. You is perhaps from some of the highly effective households in Walford, however you’re a softy at coronary heart and need nothing greater than security and safety in your tight-knit family.

The Carters You’re lovable and reliable. You’re all the time the life and soul of each get together and all the time know the significance of robust relationships and family bonds. If you’re not within the pub, you’re within the coronary heart of the neighborhood and everybody loves you in your constructive outlook on life.

The Slaters Loud, brash and loveable – you’re a Slater! Everybody’s favorite family definitely has their ups and downs, however we’re all the time rooting for you. You’ve had your fair proportion of drama however good morality is on the coronary heart of every little thing you do.

The Brannings You’re a part of the family who’s all the time at each gathering on Albert Sq. however you positively have a naughty aspect. For sure you know your approach round city – and relationships – and your smooth-talking nature can get you out of any hazard, even when it does rub folks up the fallacious approach.

There’s a giant get together in Albert Sq. – the place are you?

There’s a disaster within the family – how do you remedy it?

It’s the day of a giant EastEnders wedding ceremony – what are you sporting?