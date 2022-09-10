Which is the best vitamin to keep the brain young and healthy, according to a Harvard nutritionist

A diet rich in B vitamins is recommended for people (Getty Images)

Since the risk of neurological diseases increases as we age, a question that is often asked by patients in the doctor’s office: What is the best vitamin to protect our aging brains?

According to Dr. Uma Naidoonutritional psychiatrist and brain expert there are key daily foods to prevent cognitive decline and it is also important to maintain a well-balanced diet.

“A lot of that has to do with making sure I’m getting all the right vitamins, especially since it’s essential for preventing mental illness. Each of our microbiomes is like a fingerprint, so a truly effective eating plan is customized to each individual’s unique needs. But the group of vitamins that I prioritize the most to keep my brain young and healthy are the B vitamins,” Naidoo explained.

Depression, dementia, and mental decline are often associated with a deficiency of B vitamins

The choice of the expert for this vitamin is not causal. According to a recent study from Wayne State University School of Medicine, Depression, dementia, and mental decline are often associated with a deficiency of B vitamins. “Vitamin B12 deficiency as a cause of cognitive problems is more common than we think, especially among the elderly who live alone and do not eat properly,” says Rajaprabhakaran Rajarethinam, a psychiatrist and lead author of the study.

But to broaden the panorama of this key vitamin, it must be explained that there are eight different B vitamins, each with their own primary health benefits. And Dr. Naidoo explained what they are, what benefits they entail and their main characteristics.

Eating foods with vitamin B helps to have more energy

1-Increase your energy

To vitamin B1, or thiamine , is crucial for the basic function of our cells and the metabolism of nutrients for energy. The brain is one of the most metabolically active organs in your body, which means it needs the support of thiamin to prevent deficiencies that can lead to neurological problems later in life.

2-Breakdown of medications

La vitamina B2, or riboflavin, acts as a helper for enzymes in our cells that carry out important reactions, such as in the body and brain. It also helps build cells, produce energy, and break down fats and foreign materials such as medicines.

3-Reduce inflammation

La vitamina B3Niacin, or niacin, works with more than 400 enzymes to make materials like cholesterol and fat that the body needs and to convert energy for all of our organ systems. Niacin is also an antioxidant, which helps reduce excess inflammation.

Scientific studies prove the benefits of vitamin B for the brain

4-Support your overall brain health

To vitamin B5, or pantothenic acid, is essential for producing a molecular compound called coenzyme A, which helps our body’s enzymes make and break down fatty acids for energy. It also helps our cells make acyl carrier proteins, helping to make needed fats. The brain is primarily fat, which is why pantothenic acid is among the most important vitamins for supporting brain health.

5-Fight diseases

Vitamin B6, or pyridoxine, is noted for its role in disease prevention because adequate levels of this vitamin are associated with a lower risk of several types of cancer. Additionally, pyridoxine supports many chemical reactions in the body that support immune function and brain health.

6-Help cells communicate better

La vitamin B7, more commonly known as biotin, regulates cellular signals for fast and efficient communication throughout the body. In the brain, it is crucial for cell signaling through neurotransmitters.

The consumption of vegetables helps reduce the need to incorporate vitamins through pills

7-Keeping yourself balanced

Vitamin B9, or folate, is a popular supplement and key vitamin for supporting brain and neurological health, optimal neurotransmitter function, and balanced psychological health. Another benefit is that it helps promote cellular detoxification.

8-Help your heart.

Vitamin B12, or cobalamin, is an essential vitamin for the formation of red blood cells and DNA, and supports the development and function of the nervous system. B12 also supports the breakdown of homocysteine, a protein that can negatively affect cardiovascular health and lead to dementia when in excess.

There are eight different B vitamins, each with their own primary health benefits. And they are all found in various foods (Andean)

The best foods with vitamin B

“I am a person who thinks that food comes first, so I always encourage people to incorporate foods containing these vitamins into their meals. However, our diets are not perfect, so there may be cases where supplements can help. If that’s the case, my simple advice is to ‘test, don’t guess’ and check with your doctor first,” Naidoo said.

He added: “The good news is that B vitamins are among the easiest to include in your diet because foods that are rich in one B vitamin often contain many, if not all, of the B vitamins when consumed as whole foods. Here are six foods rich in B vitamins that I eat every day:

A diet rich in protein, fruits and vegetables can help you be healthier (ALTRIENT)



1-An egg it contains a third of the recommended daily value of vitamin B7, while also containing trace amounts of many of the other B vitamins.

2-Yogurt It is high in vitamin B2 and vitamin B12, as well as natural probiotics, which support both gut health and mental health. I like plain Greek yogurt for the added protein.

3- Legumes such as black beans, chickpeas, edamame, and lentils help improve mood and brain health. They are an excellent source of vitamin B9 and include small amounts of vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B3, vitamin B5, and vitamin B6.

Salmon is a great source of B vitamins (Getty Images)

4- Salmon it is naturally rich in all the B vitamins, especially vitamin B2, vitamin B3, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12. Consider the source of your seafood, and remember that frozen or canned salmon is also an affordable option.

5- Sunflower seeds They are one of the best vegetable sources of vitamin B5. You can get 20% of the recommended daily value of this vitamin from just one ounce of seeds!

6- Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, chard and cabbage are a great source of vitamin B9. This is the first food I suggest to patients who want to improve their low mood.

