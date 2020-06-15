Which is the best whole house water filter

Most people are using the whole house water filter due to its so many benefits in order to get healthy and safe water. As you know that there are so many contaminants present in the water that can harm your healthy body, it is essential for you to install the whole house water filter. Drinking directly from the normal tap water will surely lead you to the unhealthiness and sickness. But you can avoid that using the water filter which will remove the harmful contaminants from the water. It will also improve the taste of the water that you are using for drinking or any other household works.

If you are looking for the lake industries water filter to install at your home for having water free from contaminants. Then you will just have to purchase the best whole house water filter. There are so many whole house water filters available currently in the market. Each and every water filter have different functions, benefits, features, and price. So it will not be an easy task for you to choose the best whole house water filter among the many available in the market. It will be a little confusing to choose the water filter that will serve you best. So we are going to provide you a list of the best whole house water filters that you can purchase without any doubts.

In this article, we are going to provide you every essential detail about the whole house water filters. You will just have to go through each whole house water filter and choose the best one for you. It will be beneficial for you to know about the water filter before you are going to purchase it. So that you will be able to have the best water filter available.

Best Whole House Water Filter

It is sure that people want to purchase the best whole house water filter which will remove all the contaminants present. So we did manage to provide you a list of the best whole house water filters that are currently available in the market. The only thing that you will have to do is go through the list and select the best one suitable for you. Also, you need to make sure that you are installing the whole house water filter at the point before the water will enter your home.

Here is the list of the best whole house water filters that you will surely like to install at your home.

This whole house water filter will be able to provide you clean and safe water in each and every faucet in your home. It will remove all the harmful contaminants like Chlorine, Iron, Rust, Lead, Pesticides, Mercury, Dirt, Sand, Viruses, Fungi, Sulfur, Insecticides, Chloramine, Silt, Turbidity, Aluminum, Copper, Volatile Organic Chemicals (VOC), Herbicides, Cadmium, Copper, Hydrogen Sulfate, Nickel, Chromium, Cloudiness, and Odors. The design of the filter is very simple for you to understand easily and quickly. Here is the best thing about this water filter,

The sediments filter will prevent coarse damaging contaminants such as Dirt, Rust, and Sand

All the heavy metal contaminants will be trapped by the Kinetic Degradation Fluxion Filter

Activated Carbon Block will remove Chlorine, TOC, Pharmaceuticals, Pesticides, Turbidity, and other chemical causing bad odor and taste

iSpring WGB32B 3-Stage Whole House Water Filtration System w/ 20-Inch Big Blue Sediment and Carbon Block Filters

You will be happy to know that this whole house water filter will be able to remove up to 99% of chlorine contaminants. Also, it is capable enough to remove up to 95% of sediments, rust, pesticides, herbicides, industrial solvents, etc. You will have to install this system close to the main water line so that you can have healthy water. The 5-micron high-capacity polypropylene sediment filter will remove dirt and other particles of large size. It will also improve the taste and odor of the water.

Home Master Whole House Three Stage Water Filtration System with Fine Sediment, Iron and Carbon, Blue

This Home Master whole house water filter has a 3-stage filtration system. You can have a look at all the three stages that are given below.

Stage 1:

25-micron surface, 10-micron layer, 5-micron layer, 1-micron inner core

4 separate layers for enhanced filter performance

Efficiently resists bacterial and chemical contaminants

Stage 2:

There will be a reduction in Radial flow iron, manganese, and sulfur reduction

It will keep the pressure drop to a minimum (<1 Psi PressureDrop)

Reduces the possibility of damaging to the pipe and water heater

Stage 3:

Removes bad taste, chlorine, and odor

The radial flow granular activated coconut shell carbon

It will capture the maximum chemical contaminant with the highest grade coconut shell

We hope that you will now have all the information you will need to choose the best whole house water filter. You can surely purchase any one of the above-mentioned whole house filters by just clicking on the name. Then we hope that you will enjoy healthy, safe, and contaminant-free water in each and every faucet at your home.