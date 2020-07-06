Which Love Is Blind couples are still collectively? All the drama after the cameras stopped rolling

Netflix’s breakout relationship present Love Is Blind has taken viewers by storm with its weird format, which entails contestants relationship from separate pods and speaking by way of a wall.

Regardless of by no means seeing one another, we’ve seen couples profess their love for each other in only a matter of days, and even get engaged – which is once they’re then allowed to fulfill face-to-face. Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Velocity had been the first two to get engaged and each mentioned I do when it got here to their huge day. The second couple. Matt Barnett and Amber Pike had extra of a rocky experience however still tied the knot in the sequence finale.

For the remaining couples, it was a case of ‘I don’t’ as Jessica left Mark at the altar, Kelly ditched Kenny and Damian induced Giannina to change into a runaway bride.

So does the present’s format actually work on the outdoors world? Whereas all of the contestants appear to be posting about the present on their respective social media accounts, none of them have given away the recreation and in the event that they’re still going robust post-show.

The sequence, which is produced by Kinetic Content material, was filmed all the approach again in 2018, which means most relationships would have gone well beyond their one-year mark by now in the event that they’ve survived.

We now know which Love is Blind couples are still collectively due to the reunion present (on Netflix Thursday, fifth March). We anticipated no surprises due to sleuthing followers stalking Instagram, but it surely seems we had been incorrect. There was discuss of a name to a divorce lawyer, a reunion and a contestant discovering love elsewhere.

So, who made it down the aisle, and who has gone their separate methods? Right here’s all the things we all know up to now about Netflix’s Love is Blind couples.

Lauren and Cameron – married

Lauren and Cameron on Love Is Blind

They turned the very first couple to place a hoop on it, after hitting it off from the second they laid eyes on the shiny blue wall between them. So what’s occurring with Lauren Velocity and Cameron Hamilton?

The couple appeared to solely develop stronger after assembly face-to-face, with Lauren, 32, describing their bond as “tremendous particular” throughout their time in Mexico.

She did, nevertheless, elevate some concern about being in an interracial relationship, as Cameron, 28, is the first white man she’s dated.

Talking about her household’s worries, she mentioned: “It’s my life to dwell, and I’ll simply need to take no matter comes with that… If I’ve to make some folks uncomfortable in the course of, so be it.”

However the couple proved that love is definitely blind, as they mentioned “I do” on the finale present and received married for actual.

Lauren and Cameron after the present

Taking a look at their Instagram it’s much more apparent that for these two it was the actual deal. Followers noticed Lauren carrying her ring still and identified her pictures lounging round her residence match Cameron’s huge ol’ Southern home we noticed on the present. Add to that the truth each posted footage on vacation in Cancun – okay, with out tagging one another, however they’re carrying the identical glasses – and we predict it’s secure to say these two are still collectively.

Since the present, Lauren spoke to Elite Every day saying: “Oh My God. We’re so blissful. It’s simply, like, day by day we be taught an increasing number of about one another, and we actually fall an increasing number of in love with one another.” Then in a chat with LA Occasions Cameron revealed the room he put aside for Lauren’s research may quickly have one other goal – he hopes.

What occurred with Lauren and Cameron on the Love Is Blind Reunion Particular?

No surprises right here. Cameron cried (in fact), Lauren cried (however still appeared nice) and everybody’s hearts melted once more as we came upon the pair are still married and are as a lot as love as ever. The couple has a ‘fur child’ aka a canine known as Sparks. Lauren defined he’s named after the sparks between her and her hubby.

Cameron revealed they’ve additionally mentioned kids, so watch this house.

Mark and Jessica – jilted at the altar

Jessica and Mark on the present

Whereas Mark Cuevas fell for Jessica Batten right away, it was a special story for Jess, 34.

As beforehand talked about, the regional supervisor had been attending to know Barnett at the identical time, and he or she simply couldn’t appear to recover from their preliminary connection.

However, she mentioned “sure” when Mark, 24, popped the query. However, it wasn’t lengthy earlier than her doubts crept again in, with Jessica eradicating her engagement ring.

Talking of her resolution, she mentioned throughout an interview on the present: “It doesn’t really feel genuine for me to put on this image of perpetually.”

The couple determined to undergo with the marriage ceremony anyway, but it surely was simply extra heartbreak for Mark, as Jessica refused to marry him at the altar and left him standing on their own.

Jessica and Mark after the present

Mark has since spoken to the New York Submit and mentioned he hasn’t spoken to Jessica since their thwarted huge day, however he did attain out to her at one level. Ouch.

“I didn’t hear again,” he mentioned, “however to me, it’s simply sending love on the market.” Poor Mark added: “With out Jessica, there wouldn’t be a Mark of at the moment.” They do say it’s good to take a look at the constructive aspect of issues.

What occurred with Jessica and Mark on Love Is Blind reunion?

Sitting on different sides of the room it appeared fairly dangerous, however Mark was a gentleman and mentioned he revered Jessica still. He addressed followers’ considerations that he was led on saying the pair had had “robust moments” that he felt had been actual. He did problem Jessica saying he wished she’d been extra trustworthy about her emotions for Barnett. Jessica didn’t take one mendacity down saying she felt she had at all times been trustworthy – she even received loss of life threats from followers for it! Jessica moved again residence for six months, however is now in LA , whereas Mark is still single however appears in a greater place. Still hasn’t received that Italian Beef although…

Replace: Jessica now has a brand new boyfriend, and he or she’s made it Instagram official!

Damian and Giannina – reunited

Damian and Giannina on the present

Considered one of the strongest couples at the begin of the present, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli really proposed to one another at the identical time.

Their relationship solely received stronger once they met in particular person as nicely, with the couple managing to beat a small hurdle after Giannina, 25, felt that Damian, 27, was shutting down a dialog and never opening as much as her.

They even spoke about the best way to make issues work again residence, the place Giannina owns her personal enterprise and Damian works as a normal supervisor.

However regardless of their robust begin, the couple appeared to crumble at the finish, with Damian refusing to marry her as he felt she wasn’t being constant whereas he had been.

This led to a livid Giannina storming out of the marriage ceremony ceremony, as she gave Julia Robert’s Runaway Bride a severe run for its cash. The crew had been left simply as shocked by the flip of occasions as viewers had been

However, may the pair have rekindled their love off-screen?

Giannina and Damian after the present

It appeared unlikely. Giannina opened up about the present in a number of Instagram posts. She mentioned she’d had a “WTF type of tough” 2019. She mentioned: “This previous 12 months was ROUGH (like WTF kinda tough), and it taught me so many classes that I’m very grateful for. Development hurts generally. That mentioned, 2019 couldn’t GTFO quick sufficient. 2020, I’m prepared for ya, bishhhh.” She’s additionally referred to herself as specializing in self care in the aftermath.

Damian rejoined Instagram after a three-year break and it seems like he’s having fun with life travelling.

However wait.

What occurred with Giannina and Damian on the Love Is Blind Reunion Particular?

The large shock of the reunion got here from these two – Damian and Giannina have reunited and are relationship once more, although slowly. They’ve their very own locations however appear fairly shut. Each apologised throughout the particular and look prepared to maneuver ahead.

Kelly and Kenny – jilted at the altar

Kenny and Kelly on Love Is Blind

The couple appeared to take a barely extra mature method to their relationship, with the pair discussing how they deliberate to suit their relationship into their on a regular basis lives from the get-go.

And this didn’t precisely go down nicely with the different contestants, who singled them out as being the ones most certainly to remain collectively.

Kelly and Kenny’s proposal was notably cute, with them every overlaying their eyes regardless of not really with the ability to see each other.

“I really like you at the moment, and that love will stay, however I can’t wait to be taught to like you much more,” Kenny, 27, informed her at the time.

However by the time their marriage ceremony day arrived, it appeared they had been simply on two completely different pages, with Kelly deciding to not marry him regardless of loving him.

An upset Kenny couldn’t consider it, as he informed the digicam to cease filming him and admitted he didn’t know if he may attempt together with her once more.

Kenny and Kelly after the present

Kenny’s Linked exhibits he’s moved to Charlotte, North Carolina for work, whereas Kelly lives in Atlanta. In a latest Instagram publish, Kelly talked about being single in her 30s – so no reconciliation right here. “I do know boundaries now. I really like myself a lot that I gained’t simply be with a man bc I’m lonely.”

What occurred with Kenny and Kelly on Love Is Blind reunion particular?

Kelly is single once more however she dated a detailed good friend after the present. She admitted the present had proven her she good friend zones good guys. Kenny has moved on since the present and located love with a brand new girl who he mentioned he’s very proud of.

Matt (Barnett) and Amber – married

Amber and Barnett on the present

Matt Barnett was accused of being a participant, after initially discovering a reference to Lauren Chamblin aka LC, Amber, and Jessica.

Lastly, the 27-year-old settled down with Amber, 26, who couldn’t have been happier together with his proposal.

Their relationship solely went from strength-to-strength after they met in particular person, with the pair struggling to maintain their arms off one another.

And regardless of a number of marriage ceremony day jitters – principally from Barnett, who couldn’t be reached in the morning – the couple shocked followers as they turned the first couple to make it down the aisle.

Amber and Barnett after the present

So, are they still having fun with married life? Effectively, sure. Though the couple have stored fairly tight-lipped about their relationship, followers sleuthed their little hearts out.

Flocking to Instagram, viewers uncovered an image Barnett posted on 6 July, 2019, as he lived his finest life on vacation.

In the picture – which exhibits him having fun with a beer as he relaxed in the water – Barnett dons an American flag-styled cowboy hat.

And eagle-eyed followers have seen that Amber occurred to be rocking very comparable headgear in a vacation pic, which she uploaded on 5 July.

Captioned: “Completely satisfied birthday America,” the 26-year-old might be seen posing in a bikini and the stripes and stars hat.

Since then the pair have spoken to varied US magazines and revealed they’ve left Barnett’s home and moved into an condo collectively in the Battery. Amber confessed they’re still as a lot in love and having fun with “having enjoyable”. Whereas Barnett went on vacation for Thanksgiving together with his buddies Amber spent it together with his household. Sounds fairly strong to us.

What occurred with Amber and Barnett on the Love Is Blind reunion particular?

A lot. Amber had it out with Jessica, Barnett cleared the air… the pair had been very trustworthy about what had occurred since the cameras stopped rolling they usually moved out of their (apparently haunted) residence. The couple mentioned on account of their shared stubbornness they’ve been studying the best way to talk and work by way of issues and ‘be as a pair’. Relaxation assured although, Barnett mentioned they’ve managed it and all is nice. Amber did confess that at one level she was able to name a divorce lawyer however caught it out and each are very blissful still married.

Carlton and Diamond – break up

Carlton and Diamond on the present

The primary couple to name it quits, Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack walked away from the present earlier than filming even completed. Issues turned bitter between them after Carlton put a hoop on it and an emotional argument made them realise that they weren’t proper for one another.

Carlton felt that it was the proper time to inform his fiancée that he’d beforehand dated folks of “each genders”, nevertheless, Diamond discovered this tough to course of and believed she ought to have been informed earlier.

The couple’s change received heated, and resulted in the pair deciding to finish the experiment and depart the present as singles.

“I’ve clearly realised this isn’t the girl for me,” Carlton mentioned in episode 4, after their confrontation. “She has confirmed herself to be ignorant, she has confirmed herself to be stereotypical… I really feel betrayed simply as a lot as she feels betrayed.”

“I used to be about to stroll down the aisle with somebody that clearly I didn’t know,” Diamond then defined.

“And I really feel like, it shouldn’t have gotten that approach. I used to be actually there simply to speak to him and inform him how I felt… So it’s a completed cope with us.”

Carlton and Diamond after the present

Carlton appears keen to try to be buddies although. He informed Individuals: “At this level, no matter occurs, occurs. It might be nice. Nevertheless it takes time I believe. I believe we each need to still course of the approach we really feel. We still have completely different views on the approach issues panned out and what was completed incorrect.”

Diamond additionally appeared keen to speak. “We’ve got numerous rising, each of us, to do and I’m keen to develop. I really like rising however I really feel like we will a minimum of come now to a medium and be capable to sit and now discuss as a result of this can be a very sensitive topic. And each of us still get emotional about it. Although it occurred over a 12 months in the past, it still feels prefer it was yesterday.”

What occurred with Carlton and Diamond on the Love Is Blind reunion?

Carlton received emotional as he spoke about folks’s reactions to his sexuality. He and Diamond have gotten loss of life threats since the present aired. Carlton defended his ex-fiancee in opposition to those that have known as her homophobic or biphobic. Each appeared to grasp their argument received out of hand in Mexico and forgave one another.

Carlton really went so far as to get again down on one knee, however don’t fear he wasn’t proposing! Whereas Diamond appeared a bit shocked he received again out the ring and requested her in the event that they may very well be buddies and work from there. There’s not a lot you are able to do when somebody catches you off guard on TV however Diamond accepted they usually hugged it out.

Learn extra about Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind‘s first 5 episodes are obtainable to stream on Netflix now. New episodes will drop on February 20.