Which Muppet character are you? Take our quiz and find out

Wocka wocka wocka – The Muppets are returning!

The playful puppets have been a staple in TV and movie for over 60 years – and now the long-running kids’s favorite is heading to streaming.

Muppets Now will see Jim Henson’s beloved characters deal with unscripted comedy for the primary time, following the character of Scooter as he makes an attempt to finish the present on time regardless of the antics of Kermit and co.

This being a Muppets undertaking there’ll after all be movie star friends, with the Disney Plus sequence that includes the likes of RuPaul, Seth Rogen, Aubrey Plaza, and Linda Cardellini.

You’ll be able to signal as much as Disney Plus UK for a 12 months for £59.99 (£5.99 a month).

You’ll be able to take pleasure in Muppets Now from 31st July 2020 on Disney Plus – however have you ever not ever questioned which considered one of Kermit’s well-known pals you’ll be? Everybody identifies with these bigger than life characters typically!

No have to attempt impersonating Kermit’s well-known voice or try a groan-inducing Fozzie Bear joke – we’ve obtained the reply proper right here for you on this little quiz. Whether or not your Miss Piggy’s soulmate, Bunsen’s unlucky lab accomplice or a relatively enthusiastic drummer, this character check will reveal all:

So are you calm and collected like Kermit? A karate-chopping diva like Miss Piggy? Or the untamed, unestrained pressure of nature that’s Animal? The check will reveal simply what may need been should you have been made of material…

In the event you’re searching for extra Disney content material you possibly can examine out our greatest exhibits on Disney+ and our greatest motion pictures on Disney+.

You may also examine out the most recent schedules on our TV Information.