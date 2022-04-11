which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

The gaming hardware market has been pushed to brutal price premiums and a hitherto unprecedented lack of stock in desktop components due to excessive demand (and insufficient supply) of semiconductors derived from the coronavirus pandemic, among other factors. What has led many users to opt for gaming laptops if they wanted to launch a team to play with without going through that toll of inflated prices or endless waiting (fights with bots included) despite not necessarily needing portability, which is the raison d’être of these devices.

In the field of laptops, not only do these inconveniences to which we refer not exist, but the industry has advanced so much in recent years that, added to much more affordable prices, they are an alternative to the classic desktop gaming PC that does not have much to envy in terms of temperature, power and even the possibility of upgrading components.

In addition, among the many gaming laptops that we have available There is a wide variety on the market in terms of performance and prices.. Therefore, all types of users, regardless of what their needs, demands or aspirations may be, can see their expectations met without having to pay more (or less) because they cannot find the specific model they have their eye on.

In this sense, if we want to save as much as possible, below the barrier of 1,000 euros we find laptops that are more limited in gaming features but that, in any case, are good for playing and in which not too demanding players will have an excellent choice of buy. But if we want to go a little further, our budget allows it and we look for a somewhat higher performancebetween 1,000 and 2,000 euros opens up a huge range of possibilities with super interesting and varied equipment and configurations.

Laptops between 1,000 and 2,000 euros: aspects to take into account

Most of the existing models of gaming laptops are between 1,000 and 2,000 euros. So that Between these figures there are options for practically all userssome with greater or lesser value for money, but also very important to take into account.





And if we are thinking of getting one that allows us to play everything we have on the market right now and also what is to come, Below we review some aspects to take into account to make a smart purchase and make every euro count. To, later, compile some perfect purchase options for all types of players. Let’s go there!

graphics card and CPU . Without a doubt, the two most important components of a gaming team. The graphics will receive the greatest workload while we play, and it is desirable to have the latest generation of NVIDIA and AMD in order to take advantage of the interesting technologies that they incorporate. And although the processor plays a secondary role in most games, it is also of vital importance in the final FPS of each title . In this case, any gaming model already has a CPU with at least 6 cores and 12 threads with which we will not have any problem when playing.

Amount of RAM and storage. The standard to play in the middle of 2022 in terms of RAM goes through 16 GB in dual channel with which we will go leftovers. If we can opt for a laptop with 32 GB, all the better, although it is not a transcendental aspect. And with storage, more of the same: 512GB isn't bad, 1TB is desirable, and from then on, the more the better. As long as it is an SSD drive and, if possible, NVMe. In any case, both memories can be easily expanded by the user in the future.

Screen: size, technology and gaming features . Although we can use our laptop in conjunction with external monitors and other peripherals, it is likely that we use its screen a good part of the time that we are playing. And here it is usual to see 15.6 or 17.3-inch panels, whose choice will largely depend on the needs of each one (portability vs. user experience). We usually see IPS technology, which is currently the best, and refresh rates of 144 Hz or more and response times of 5-7 milliseconds or less.

Screen: size, technology and gaming features. Although we can use our laptop in conjunction with external monitors and other peripherals, it is likely that we use its screen a good part of the time that we are playing. And here it is usual to see 15.6 or 17.3-inch panels, whose choice will largely depend on the needs of each one (portability vs. user experience). We usually see IPS technology, which is currently the best, and refresh rates of 144 Hz or more and response times of 5-7 milliseconds or less. Keyboard, connectivity and dissipation. Finally, each laptop opts for a type of internal keyboard (full vs. TKL), usually with super customizable backlighting and in all cases more than enough to play whatever we want: good key travel, good feedback and good disposition. As for connectivity, although there are manufacturers that are more generous than others, and they even offer us the possibility of having an SD card reader, the basic peripheral connectors will be covered in all cases: headphone jack, HDMI and/or DisplayPort for video output, RJ45 for Internet and USB type A and C ports for mice, keyboards, external hard drives, etc. Cooling, being a portable computer, plays a fundamental role in its performance and useful life. And although there are notable differences between models, they usually fulfill their task of keeping the components below 100ºC. A scary figure, yes, but it is quite normal to see how the CPU and GPU are around 70-80ºC while we play.

Laptops under 2,000 euros: recommended models

Asus TUF Gaming F15 TUF506HM-HN204





We start with an Asus TUF team, the F15 TUF506HM-HN204, which barely exceeds the 1,000 euro barrier and offers everything that a not too demanding user can ask for. Features a 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, a high-performance Intel Core i5-11400H, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. Along with a 15.6 “1080p screen at 144 Hz. Without a doubt, an excellent relationship between components and price. It costs 1,016.45 euros.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 TUF506HM-HN204 – Portátil Gaming de 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz (Core i5-11400H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 3060 6GB, Sin Sistema Operativo) Negro Grafite – Teclado QWERTY español

Asus ROG G713IE-HX011





Also from Asus, but belonging to the family Republic of Gamers, known to all as ROG, we have this alternative for a little more: 1,199 euros. It has similar specifications, but with better points and others worse than the previous one. It incorporates an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD. The screen, however, amounts to 17.3 inches, with Full HD resolution and 144 Hz. Perfect for those who prioritize large diagonals.

ASUS ROG G713IE-HX011 – Portátil Gaming de 17.3″ Full HD 144Hz (Ryzen 7 4800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB, Sin Sistema Operativo) Gris Eclipse – Teclado QWERTY español

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6





We turn to one of the most beloved gaming laptops by the gaming community of the past 2021 and also of what we have been in 2022. We are talking, of course, about the new Legion Gen 6 from Lenovo, whose price is 1,329 euros. Not bad for what it offers: a great dissipation system, a sober design and power to spare. It incorporates: RTX 3060, Intel Core i7-11800H, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD. As well as a 15.6″ panel at 165 Hz and 1920 x 1080p resolution.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 – Ordenador Portátil Gaming 15.6″ FHD 165Hz (Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060-6GB, Windows 11 Home en Modo S) Azul/Negro – Teclado QWERTY Español

MSI Pulse GL76 11UEK-055XES





We continue with a team from MSI, one of the leading brands in the sector. And that for 1,399 euros it allows us to play whatever we want with great performance. Thanks to having a graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD. The screen, again, goes up to 17.3″ and is ideal for bringing the gaming experience closer to a desktop PC. It also has 1080p resolution and 144 Hz.

MSI Pulse GL76 11UEK-055XES — 17.3″ FullHD 144Hz Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX3060-6GB, No OS) Gray – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Asus ROG Strix G513QM-HF070





At the same price, 1,399 euros, we move on to another Asus ROG: the Strix G513QM-HF070. It maintains the specifications of the previous equipment but stands out, above all, per processor when incorporating a high-performance Ryzen 9 5900HX. Without detracting from its RTX 3060, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. Along with a great 15.6 “screen with 1080p resolution.

ASUS ROG Strix G513QM-HF070 – 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3060 6GB, Without Operating System) Eclipse Gray – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

MSI GP76 Leopard 11UG-239XES





Beware of this other MSI that represents an interesting leap in quality compared to the rest of the models. It is priced at 1,699 euros but it is worth every euro it costs by incorporating tremendously powerful hardware. In which its 8 GB RTX 3070 GPU, its Intel Core i7-11800H, its 16 GB of RAM and its TB of SSD stand out. The screen is also worth mentioning having a 17.3″ diagonal, a 1080p resolution and an excellent refresh rate of 240 Hz.

MSI GP76 Leopard 11UG-239XES – 17.3″ FullHD 240Hz gaming laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX3070-8GB, No operating system) Black – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6





Finally, we put an end to a team with a price almost identical to that of this MSI that we have just seen: 1,699.99 euros. This is another Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 that maintains the same design, body and construction but taking a step up in its components. It includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of VRAM, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Its screen is also 15.6 “, with Full HD resolution and 165 Hz.