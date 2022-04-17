which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

Gaming laptops are the great alternative to the latest generation gaming hardware without having to go through the trouble of paying premium prices or endless waits to get hold of stock. Reason why many users are opting for them even without needing the portability that they boast.

But if we usually play on a gaming laptop, it would not hurt to pay special attention to taking care of it as best as possible so that it lasts us a good handful of years. This is something that must be applied to all types of devices, but it is in gaming laptops where it is most relevant as they are equipment that usually work at high temperatures.

A good way to keep high temperatures at bay is by using one of the many cooling bases that we find on the market, which can easily lower us two or three degrees Celsius. But no matter how much base we usesooner or later we should thoroughly clean our laptop to free the components that are responsible for cooling it of dust and dirt.

This, added to constant maintenance of our equipment, it allows us to extend its useful life. And also that we obtain better performance on a day-to-day basis, since the laptop will heat up less, reach higher frequencies (with its consequent greater power) and reduce noise from the fans, which will rotate at lower revolutions per minute.

Basically, to keep our gaming laptop looking like new, we must clean its internal area, mainly fans and heatpipes. And also the external: keyboard, screen, ports and connections and chassis. But to do it correctly, not to damage it and to obtain the best possible result we need a series of tools, accessories and articles designed especially for this purpose. With which for a few tens of euros we will carry out this task in a more comfortable and optimal way.

So next we are going to review those basic tools and accessories with which we will have our gaming laptop ready over the weeks, months and even years. And whose enormous benefits more than compensate for its small cost. With varied options for all types of equipment and users. We go with them!

Maintain your gaming laptop correctly: recommended accessories

Fellowes Cleaning Wipes 100 pcs.





We start with a product that is as versatile as it is necessary when cleaning any type of device: from smartphones to tablets, through monitors… and laptops, of course. For 3.98 euros we can take home this pack with 100 units of multi-surface cleaning wipes. Resulting, therefore, ideal for the screen of our team, as well as the rest of your body.

Fellowes Multi-Purpose Cleaning Wipes. For the job. 100 units For cleaning screens and surfaces

Spry for Fellowes screens





To use in conjunction with the previous wipes, or any other type of non-abrasive cloth or piece of cloth, we have this special screen spry, for 4.99 euros. This bottle has a capacity of 250 ml. and allows to remove all kinds of dirt when it does not come out dry. It is ideal for making fingerprints disappear on devices that, due to their construction material, are a true magnet for them.

Fellowes 99718 – Computer, Laptop and Scanner Screen Cleaner Spray

D.Rect compressed air canister





Nothing more annoying than dirt and dust accumulating between the keys of our laptop, right? To get rid of them, the best we can do is disassemble one by one and clean the holes thoroughly. But if we don’t want to go that far, we can always use a compressed air device like this one that releases air in a localized way and with great pressure. It’s also perfect for cleaning laptop air intake and exhaust ducts. All this, at a price of 6.49 euros.

D.RECT ​​110502 Compressed air | Cleaning Spray 400ml | Air Compressor | for Keyboard, Computer, Camera, Mobile Phone Cleaning

XL microfiber cloth set





As an alternative to the wipes that top the list, we find these cloths made of microfiber with which we avoid scratching the screen of our laptop. They come in a set of three XL size units, 30 x 30 centimeters each.and are priced at only 7.49 euros.

3* Extra Large Premium Microfiber Cleaning Cloths — 30 x 30cm — for All Types of Screens – TV, iPad, Laptop, LED, LCD, OLED, Computer | Multipurpose Storage Bag

Kit of screwdrivers and accessories to disassemble EasyULT laptop





Well, we have already cleaned our laptop in its external area but this is not enough to lower its temperatures. At this time we must open it to access its internal components, and for this we need certain tools: mainly, screwdrivers and pieces with which to pry. For only 7.99 euros we can get this kit that incorporates screwdrivers of a large number of sizes and calibers, these lever pieces and a case to transport everything comfortably.

EasyULT Mini Precision Screwdrivers Set, Screwdrivers Set 28 in 1 Multi-Purpose Repair Tool Kit for Smartphone, PC, Laptop, Laptop, Watch, Glasses, Glasses Screwdriver

MOSSLIAN Cleaning Wipes





With a price of 12.74 euros, great user reviews and as an additional alternative to the previous wipes and cloths, these from MOSSLIAN are 15 x 11.8 centimeters in sizethey come in individual packs and we can always carry a handful of them with us.

MOSSLIAN Cleaning Wipes for Phone Screen, Computer, Keyboard, Desk, Glasses, Rearview Mirror,120+1

Cleaning kit





We are nearing the end with this very complete cleaning kit for laptops made up of all kinds of accessories with which to keep our equipment up to date. It incorporates, among others, different brushes and brushes, wipes and cloths and an expert that expels air. All this for a price of 14.99 euros.

LQKYWNA 12 Pieces Keyboard Cleaning Kit, PC Keyboard Cleaning Brush Kit, for Cleaning Headphones, Keyboard, Laptop

Air to pressure expert





With an air pressure lower than that of compressed air canisters but equally very useful in many situations, an expert like this for 16.13 euros It is perfect for superficially cleaning dust and dirt from the keys of our laptop.. As well as its air inlets and outlets.

Giottos Rocket-air – Pressure Air Cleaner for Cameras and Camcorders (Black)

mini vacuum cleaner





Finally, another way to clean external dirt from our equipment (especially the keyboard) is to use a mini vacuum cleaner like this one, for 22.99 euros. If the previous pressurized air solutions do not work for us, This wireless model with different accessories is perfect for all types of laptops.