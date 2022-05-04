which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

We players tend to play our games almost daily, which ends up putting undeniable wear and tear on our gaming PC, our laptop, our controller, and our peripherals. What added to the dirt from the dust that accumulates naturally plus body fat, sweat and other external agents can considerably reduce its useful life, causing us to have to renew accessories, components and even entire equipment sooner than we would like.

If we want to avoid it as much as possible, it is worth doing regular maintenance. Although not daily yes every few days or weeks, as our gaming experience will improve and our precious purchases will thank us: Better temperatures, better airflow, better heat dissipation, and less fan noise for desktops and laptops (consoles too, of course). And we also avoid problems like drift of the joysticks of the controls or poor keystrokes on keyboards and mice due to accumulation of dirt.

If we carry out such maintenance on a regular basis we avoid having to do complete cleaning, much heavier and longer, after a long time without cleaning our equipment. And although it does not hurt to open our gaming PC or laptop from time to time, clean thoroughly and reapply thermal paste, as well as remove the keys from the keyboard and clean it thoroughly, to name a few common examples, the ideal is to carry out small localized cleaning every little time.

Well, both for one and for the other, It is essential to use certain accessories that help us reach those inaccessible corners, completely remove dirt or prevent us from damaging our components. And whether in the form of kits or independent items, for an investment that in the worst case is just a few tens of euros, we can carry out proper maintenance of our equipment in a very effective way. So next we are going to review what we should buy for this purpose, with all kinds of alternatives. Let’s see!

Previous considerations





Before we see what we need, We are going to see some quick tips that we must take into account when cleaning our equipment:

When it comes to desktops and laptops, it’s ideal to clean them both inside and out. In this second case, pay attention not to damage any components and unplug from the power outlet our team now to get down to work.

our team now to get down to work. Keyboards can usually be taken apart to thoroughly clean under the keys. But It would not hurt to take a photograph of the arrangement of these and then correctly place each one in its original position. Be careful not to damage the switches on mechanical models and unplug before cleaning.

Be careful not to damage the switches on mechanical models and unplug before cleaning. With monitors, things are much simpler: just wipe with a cloth without applying too much pressure to the entire device. And we can even remove it from its base or support if it is difficult to access it.

In mice and controllers, it is enough that we are careful not to damage the sensor of the first ones and the buttons and joysticks of the seconds. Again, better to disconnect them from our PC or console first.

Again, better to disconnect them from our PC or console first. Finally, be careful with gaming laptops since their repairability is more complex than that of a desktop computer, much more modular, due to the proximity and size of its components. If we open it careful not to break any plastic tabs on its bottom cover.

Accessories and cleaning kits for gaming equipment: recommendations

compressed air can d.rect





We start with one of the best ways to remove dust and dirt from any type of peripheral, component or equipment: compressed air. With a boat like this, which costs just 6.49 euros, we will have more than enough to clean our precious possessions. And if we fall short in the future, we can always buy a pack with four units.

D.RECT ​​110502 Compressed air | Cleaning Spray 400ml | Air Compressor | for Keyboard, Computer, Camera, Mobile Phone Cleaning

Antistatic brush kit





Once we remove the surface air with pressurized air, we can do a more thorough job with this set of antistatic brushes, for 8.99 euros. It contains six units with hard and soft bristles, to use the most appropriate depending on what we are cleaning. They are also ideal for removing dust from laptop and desktop PC fans and keyboards.

Anti-Static Brush Kit, Plastic Anti-Static Brush, 6 in 1 Anti-Static Cleaning Brush, Cleaning Brushes for Keyboard Computer Motherboard(Black)

ASFSKY Cleansing Gel





We turn to a most interesting accessory when it comes to cleaning: this cleaning gel that molds to all types of surfaces and to which any dirt adheres slip between cracks and holes. It is priced at 11.99 euros and has great reviews. It can be used many times and can be used to clean almost anything that comes to mind.

ASFSKY Universal Dust Cleaner Gel for Laptops, Remote Control, Printers, Cameras.

Isopropyl alcohol 99.9%





We continue with one of the few liquids that lend themselves to cleaning electronic devices such as the gaming equipment and peripherals to which we refer: isopropyl alcohol, preferably as high a percentage as possible. This bottle of 1,000 ml. is 99.9% and has a price of 11.99 euros. Together with swabs, cottons and cloths, it helps to remove dirt from pines and other metal contacts of our PC. Very carefully, yes, but it is even recommended to remove dried thermal paste before applying a new one.

Isopropyl Alcohol 99.9% Cleaning and spraying – 1,000ml

MOSSLIAN Cleaning Wipes





A perfect way to always have cleaning solutions for our equipment, especially when we talk about gaming laptops, go through these individual wipes that we can buy in a pack of 120 units for 14.99 euros. They are 15 x 11.8 cm. and are slightly moistened, allowing fingerprints to be conveniently removed from screens and similar surfaces.

MOSSLIAN Cleaning Wipes for Phone Screen, Computer, Keyboard, Desk, Glasses, Rearview Mirror,120+1

Giottos manual air blower





We’re nearing the end with an alternative to the compressed air canister at the top of the list: this pear-shaped handheld blower for $15.99. Fairly common in photographers’ backpacks, it is often used to clean the insides of cameras and lenses. But it is also perfect for sporadic cleaning of our gaming equipment. It works manually, so we can always take it next to our laptop and use it to remove surface dirt.

Giottos Rocket-air – Pressure Air Cleaner for Cameras and Camcorders (Black)

screen wipes





For 31.42 euros we have these other antimicrobial screen wipes that are sold in different packs. This one, for just over 30 euros, comes with 70 units with which we will always have a special cleaning cloth on hand for quite some time.

WHOOSH Screen Shine – Disposable Antimicrobial Wipes, Suitable for Every Screen, Remove Dirt, Dust, Stains, Non-Toxic 100% Certified, Cleaning and Hygiene, 70 Pieces + 1 Cloth

MECO electric air blower





Finally, and as a third alternative to the two air blowers above, we have this electric model for 55.99 euros. It connects to the electrical network and comes with different nozzles that adapt perfectly to each situation. It has two different speeds and we can even use it to fill inflatable mattresses, swimming pools and other similar items. And must have for our setup.