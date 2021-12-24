Which one is better to buy? Tips and Recommendations

Video games have long transcended their own universe. To such an extent, that outside of the titles in which we spend hours and hours immersed there is a rich world of possibilities ranging from books to all kinds of merchandising. Merchandising among which stand out, above all, decorative figures.

Beyond a place to play in comfort, our setup is a showcase and a space that offers many decoration possibilities. Much more if we dedicate ourselves to streaming; There is nothing better for our audience that, in addition to quality content, we can offer them an attractive, colorful environment with personality.

And merchandising figures, as we say, are one of the most interesting products that we can place on our shelves. In this area we find a large number of models based on video games, so what better way to give our setup an extra decoration? than with any of the Funko-Pop figures! about videogames that we find in the market? Let’s see!

Figures Funko-Pop! video game-based: recommended models

Overwatch S5: Brigitte





This figure cannot be missing from the Overwatch player setup. For only 6.95 euros we can get this mini Brigitte, one of the supporting characters of this famous competitive title.

Funko 37429 Pop Vinyl: Overwatch S5: Brigitte Collectible Figure, Multicolor

Borderlands: Claptrap





This figure needs no introduction. At a price of just 9.61 euros we take home one of the most loved and hated characters in equal parts in the recent history of video games. The always controversial Claptrap, from the Borderlands universe.

Funko Pop! Games: Laguna Pop 2

Fallout: Vault Dweller





The main character of the Fallout saga is represented in a thousand wonders in this Funko-Pop! in its female version for 10 euros. It has the characteristic blue suit of the NPCs of these games, as well as the accessories of his hands.

Figura Pop Fallout: Vault Dweller Female

Fortnite: Zoey





The usual players of which he is probably the battle royale most famous of all, which is none other than Fortnite, surely they will especially value this figure of the character Zoey. It has a price of 10.87 euros and is really colorful.

Funko Pop! Fortnite 458 Zoey Vinyl Figure, Multicolor, Standard

Fortnite: Tower Recon Specialist





We continue with Fortnite and Funko-Pop! of the Tower Recon Specialist skin for 11.57 euros. We can get hold of this outfit in the game and now it can also be part of our gamer shelf.

Funko Pop: Fortnite: Tower Recon Specialist, multicolor (34463) , color/modelo surtido

Overwatch S5: Reaper





We continue with Overwatch and this figure based on his Reaper character; for only 14 euros we can get hold of this ghost mercenary in the form of a decorative figurine.

Funko- Pop Vinilo: Overwatch S5: Reaper (Wraith) Figura Coleccionable, Multicolor (37435)

Star Wars: Mandalorian Baby Yoda





This is one of the Funko-Pop figures! most successful of all, and this is how it is treasured by its very good evaluations by the community. It has a price of 14.90 euros and represents one of the most endearing characters in the Star Wars universe.

Funko- Pop Star Wars: Mandalorian-The Child Figura coleccionable, Multicolor (48740)

The Last of Us: Ellie





One of the highest-rated franchises in video game history, The Last of Us features its own Funko-Pop! for just 14.99 euros. This is the figure of Ellie, co-star of these Sony games.

Pop! Games: The Last of Us- Ellie

Crash Bandicoot





It also does not need presentation andhe charismatic protagonist of the mythical Crash Bandicoot saga. This figure is the one that comes with the diving equipment, and has a price of 15.95 euros.

Pop! Crash Bandicoot – Figura de Vinilo Crash Bandicoot With Scuba Gear

Marvel: Doctor Strange





One of the best-known characters in the Marvel universe, Doctor Strange, has his Funko-Pop! in this very cool chrome version for 19.37 euros.

Pop! Bobble: Marvel: Marvel Studios 10: Doctor Strange (Chrome)

Star Wars: Kylo Ren





Kylo Ren is one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe. And fans of the popular movie and video game franchise they can take home their miniature version for 21.95 euros.

POP Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker – Kylo Ren

Crash Bandicoot





Also from Crash Bandicoot, this other Funko-Pop! It has a price of 24.85 euros and shows its protagonist in the middle of his characteristic tornado twist.

Funko – Pop! Games: Crash Bandicoot – Crash Figura De Vinil, Multicolor (43343)

Fortnite: Havoc





Another of the mythical skins of Fortnite, the soldier Havoc, in a decorative figure version. It has a price of 27.85 euros and sure to fit perfectly alongside other Funko-Pop! of this and other video games.

LAST LEVEL Figura Pop FORTNITE: Havoc, 36022

The Witcher: Geralt





Protagonist of the video game trilogy The Witcher, as well as the book and television series sagas of the same name, Geralt of Rivia stars in one of the most interesting figures of all for 28.75 euros.

Funko Pop! – Geralt Vinyl Figure, Pop collection, series The Witcher (6366)

Halo Master: Chief





It’s been a while since the latest installment of the highly successful Halo franchise has arrived on our computers and consoles. And for 34.99 euros we can get hold of the Master Chief collectible figure.

Figura Pop! Halo Master Chief with Cortana

Super Sonic





Sonic the Hedgehog, in his Super Sonic version, has his Funko-Pop version! for 54.47 euros. Undoubtedly, an ideal gift for the most nostalgic players.

Funko Super Sonic – Figura Multicolor, 20326

Spyro The Dragon





Who hasn’t spent hours and hours playing Spyro The Dragon video games years ago? Now, for 69.99 euros, we can get hold of the Funko-Pop figure! of this famous violet dragon.