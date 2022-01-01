Which one is better to buy? Tips and Recommendations

With newly released Christmas gifts and the Three Kings around the corner, your wits about finding the perfect gift are heightened. Even if When the objective is a gamer, the task of getting it right is much easier to carry out: we have a multitude of peripherals, components, video games and equipment to choose from. But if this is not enough, we can always turn to video game figures and other gaming merchandising.

In this area, articles and products of all kinds come together: mugs, accessories, clothing, decoration, gadgets … So if we don’t really know which one to choose and we want to surprise the most gamers in the house (or treat ourselves, why not), below we collect a few ideas of the most interesting of all that merchandising related to the universe of videogames that we like so much. Let’s see!

Gaming merchandising: recommended products

Animal Crossing Case





An ideal gift for the little ones in the house, given the great success enjoyed by the Animal Crossing saga among young players, is this case inspired by the protagonists of the latest installment: New Horizons. It is priced at 11.99 euros and is an excellent way to transport pens, pencils and other similar material.

Taza The Legend of Zelda





The kitchen is not at odds with the gamer, and to show cups like this from The Legend of Zelda for 12.06 euros. In white and with drawings inspired by this mythical saga, It has excellent evaluations from the community.

Póster The Last of Us





Titles that at the time were exclusive to Sony do not stop arriving on PC. And in what one day The Last of Us saga arrives (which we hope will happen sooner rather than later), we can get a poster based on these video games for just 13.99 euros. It is 91.5 x 61 centimeters in size and features Joel and Ellie, the two main characters.

Camiseta Minecraft





Who would have thought, but Minecraft is one of the most successful games of the recent past in the video game industry. And in fact, it still is. If our love for these pixels transcends the screen, we can show it to the world with this black t-shirt with Minecraft characters for 17.48 euros.

Minecraft fanny pack





Also from Minecraft, and in case the previous shirt is not enough for us, we also have this green fanny pack available, with the logo and some of the characters from this video game. It has a price of 18.99 euros.

Mochila Minecraft





If we want to finish curling the curl and get the complete look based on Minecraft, we can carry it out thanks to this interesting backpack for 22.99 euros. Available in gray, It is full of characters from this title and has a super interesting design.

Cartera Assassin’s Creed





We completely changed the universe to fully enter one of the most prolific in recent years: that of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. With titles as interesting as the last three (Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla), we can always carry with us the passion for these stories with this black and red wallet with the video game logo for 22.99 euros.

Fortnite Pullover Hoodie





Another super successful game, no matter what platform we are talking about, is Fortnite. This is probably the most played battle royale today, despite already having a few years behind it. And among the merchandising based on it we found clothes like this black hoodie for 22.99 euros. It is available in different sizes.

GAME OVER lamp





An ideal complement to decorate our game setup, especially if we are streamers and we want our surroundings to be much more striking, is this Game Over lamp with a retro 8-bit aesthetic. It has a height of 16 centimeters, it allows to modify the color, connects via USB and costs 23.90 euros.

Mochila Fortnite





This other backpack of the popular Fortnite is ideal for players of the battle royale. It is black and gray and has a price of 26.99 euros, although it is available in two more variants: green and black.

Pac-Man Lamp





A perfect lamp for fans of retro is this based on the mythical Pac-Man. With a price of 34.09 euros, it has dimensions of 20 x 20 centimeters and gives a perfect warm light to create a unique atmosphere in our setup.

Call of Duty Mono Bomba support





One of our best allies in the zombie mode of the Call of Duty franchise is the Monkey Bomb; attracts nearby zombies allowing us to escape from them. And for 34.92 euros we can get this figure based on him, which also serves as a support for smartphones and controllers of consoles and PC.

Pac-Man Ghost Lamp





With excellent user ratings, and as an alternative to the previous Pac-Man lamp, we have this other model based on ghosts that we must avoid in this retro classic. It costs 34.99 euros, connects via USB and allows you to adjust 16 different colors.

Lámpara The Legend of Zelda





A new lamp, this time based on The Legend of Zelda saga. It has a price of 35.34 euros, Powered by USB cable or batteries (whatever we prefer) and has dimensions of 19 cm. in height and 25.4 cm. Wide.

Figura Spyro the Dragon





A good way to decorate our shelves in the setup is with collectible figures based on video games, like this one from Spyro the Dragon that doesn’t lack a single detail. It has a price of 52.83 euros, 36 centimeters in height and excellent ratings by users.

Figura The Witcher 3





We are approaching the end with a new figure, in this case Geralt de Rivia; We can place the protagonist of The Witcher saga in our setup for just 43.29 euros. It has a size of 20 centimeters and, as in the previous case, it has very good ratings.

Figura Link The Legend of Zelda





Finally, and for fans of The Legend of Zelda, we have this figure of Link with a bow and arrow. At a somewhat higher price, yes, of 79.90 euros. Even if it is a high quality figure, with great ratings and a very interesting size (25.4 centimeters).