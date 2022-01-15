which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

Our love for video games goes far beyond spending hours in front of the screen completing our favorite titles; we like to continue enjoying them once we have put an end to them, as well as decorating our setup and dressing with all kinds of merchandising based on this vast universe.

The decoration of our gaming space becomes even more important if we are content creators and we usually broadcast in streaming, since an attractive and well-configured setup makes us gain in quality. With clothes, more of the same. But if this does not interest us, and we seek to relive over and over again the moments that we have enjoyed the most throughout the game sessions, We also have a large number of products available..

And one of the best ways to return to those moments is through the original soundtracks. As with movies and series, music plays a fundamental role in the narrative of video games. To the point of finding authentic musical masterpieces within the industry.

For this reason, and how could it be otherwise, there are many video game soundtracks on the market in different formats. In addition to transporting us back to moments that we have etched in our memories, they are also great for decorating the shelves of the setup. And if we add to all this the love for vintage, we get a brutal combo: Video game soundtrack on vinyl.

Because yes, vinyl is more fashionable than ever and is also nourished by video game soundtracks to release more and more volumes. So whether we want to collect them, just play them, or both at the same time, here are some of the most interesting vinyl video game soundtracks on the market. So that we can expand our collection or discover some that we had not yet had our eyes on but what are a must have from now on. Let’s go with them!

Video game soundtracks: recommended vinyl

The Last of Us Parte 2





When we hear one of Gustavo Santaolalla’s chords, we quickly identify the game to which they belong: The Last of Us and its sequel, The Last of Us 2. And this title not only stands out for a very careful aesthetic section, a great plot or some of the best post-apocalyptic scenarios that video games have given. No; its soundtrack is exquisite and has a huge weight as a whole. For 28.94 euros we can take home the BSO of the second installment of this saga in vinyl format.

B.s.o. The Last Of Us Part II [Vinilo]

Ghost Of Tsushima





Lovers of Japanese culture in general, and of the samurai in particular, will find Ghost of Tsushima excellent entertainment. This PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 open world title is set in the 13th century. It offers great playability and, of course, a soundtrack to match. Which we can buy for just 30.99 euros in a volume made up of three vinyls with great illustrations.

Ghost Of Tsushima [Vinilo]

DOOM





DOOM: Eternal is one of the best shooters we can play today. What added to its excellent optimization on PC makes us enjoy it especially well. And speaking of enjoying, If we want to relive the soundtrack of these video games, we have the corresponding vinyl available. for just 35.17 euros. If you’ve been left wanting more after the frenetic screens of DOOM: Eternal, with this vinyl based on the mythical saga you’ll have another good handful of hours of entertainment.

DOOM (ORIGINAL GAME SOUNDTRACK) [Vinilo]

Demon’s Souls





What would the Dark Souls franchise have been without Demon’s Souls. The latter is one of those titles that will never go out of style as it is the pioneer of a video game saga considered by many to be authentic masterpieces. As well as being remembered for taking our patience to a new level, of course. If dying hundreds of times while playing it hasn’t been enough, for 44.95 euros we have its original soundtrack available in vinyl format.

B.s.o. Demon’s Souls [Vinilo]

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake





Metal Gear Solid is another mythical saga, and to the delight of PC gamers, its latest releases are available for this platform. One of its best-known titles, Metal Gear Solid 2, is still as enjoyable today as it was back then. And it also has a great soundtrack that we can add to our collection for only 39.42 euros in the form of double vinyl.

METAL GEAR 2: SOLID SNAKE [Vinilo]

Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse





As a commemoration of the 30th anniversary of a title as mythical as Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse we found this double vinyl with its soundtrack. It has a price of 42.98 euros and it is a must have For fans of this series. One of the longest in the video game industry.

Castlevania Iii: Draculas Curse [Vinilo]

Cuphead





In the field of indie games we find real gems, and Cuphead is undoubtedly one of them. With a tremendously marked vintage aesthetic, it is one of the favorite games of the most nostalgic players. And at a price of 46.92 euros we can get hold of its soundtrack in vinyl format which, in this case, makes more sense than ever.

The Music Of Red Dead Redemption 2





We move on to what is probably the best game of the last generation. And if not, it’s very close: Red Dead Redemption 2. To this title you can’t put a single but in the artistic section (what we like more or less then depends on each one); spectacular setting, heart-stopping graphics, moving story like few others and a soundtrack reminiscent of the best of the western genre. If you didn’t shed any tears while playing it, it is possible that with this BSO on vinyl yes. It has a price of 51.87 euros.

The Music Of Red Dead Redemption 2 (Original Score) [Vinilo]

The Medium





In horror games, the auditory section (and its music, of course) plays a fundamental role. Even greater than in other types of titles, as it helps create an atmosphere that draws us deeper into the story. The Medium is one of the latest horror video games to hit the market, and one of the first of the genre of the new generation. And for 50.65 euros we can get his BSO in vinyl format.

The Medium (Original Game Soundtrack) [Vinilo]

God of War





The latest installment of the God of War franchise is about to land on PC, much to the joy of users of this platform. We are rubbing our hands waiting to try it, even more so after the NVIDIA technologies that it will have out of the box. And to go killing the worm, we can listen to its soundtrack in vinyl format for just 58.21 euros.

Death Stranding





Another of the games that will come to PC soon is the new version of the successful and controversial Death Stranding. In this title the musical section has a great weight because of the importance of its narrative. So the purchase of its soundtrack for 65.34 euros is a success for fans of Kojima’s creations.

Street Fighter III: The Collection





To commemorate one of the most successful fighting sagas in history, Street Fighter, we have this vinyl with a great design which will undoubtedly delight its millions of followers. It has a price of 93.42 euros.

Street Fighter III: The Collection [Vinilo]

Tekken 3





Finally, and in an edition that includes no less than four vinyls with covers and designs that by themselves serve to greatly decorate our setup, we have the soundtrack of another of the best known and mythical fighting games in the industry: Tekken 3. Of course, at a price of 151 euros.