which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

The video game industry provides us with so many titles that it is practically impossible (if not completely impossible) to try them all. And let alone complete them. In other words, we have a wealth of entertainment at our fingertips and we always have some other game in the bedroom for when we finish the one we have right now in hand.

But no matter how much progress the industry makes in terms of hardware and software, and more games are released on the market, the titles that marked our childhood and adolescence, as well as the game consoles and arcade machines we grew up with many of us do not go out of style. And not only that, but they are as current as ever.

There are many users who enjoy replaying mythical titles on all kinds of consoles and emulators. And we can even take our passion for retro to a new level by making our own arcade machine. But this is something that supposes a great investment of time and money, a toll that not everyone is willing to pay.

So if we want to satisfy our gamer nostalgia we can always get one of the many arcade machines that the market offers us. And that is just what we are going to see next; We will review the most important aspects to take into account when purchasing one of these machines for, later, collect some of the most interesting models.

Arcade machines: aspects to take into account

Size. Regarding recreational machines, arcade, retro or whatever we want to call them, we find several types in relation to their size. On the one hand, we have those that emulate the classic models, which occupy a large part of the table and even exceed a meter in height, so we will have to place them directly on the floor. And on the other hand, in recent times mini consoles have become fashionable; Similar to the previous ones, they are much smaller and even fit in the palm of our hand. So depending on what we are looking for, we should go for one or the other. If we want an experience similar to what we used to get when we spent entire afternoons in the arcades, the ideal is to acquire the first. Of course, they are much more expensive than the second. These others are great if we want to play a game sporadically wherever we are, which in turn allows us to save a good amount of euros.





Catalogue. If we have a vast catalog of current games within our reach, retro games are not far behind. There are hundreds of video games that marked our childhood, and it is likely that it will be really difficult for us to stick with just one. Luckily, arcade machines, just like current emulators, incorporate dozens of titles. For what we buy what we buy we will have thousands of hours of entertainment over the years. Of course, not all arcade machines incorporate the same games, so we will have to look at each model in particular to see if its catalog convinces us. Although most likely yes.

Price. Nor should we forget the price, an important factor when we move within the gaming scene, but much more so when we talk about retro items. The vintage, the old, the classic, not only does not go out of style, but often gains value over the years. And getting a good large arcade machine is not exactly cheap. If the budget does not give us much, we can opt for miniature models, which, as we said before, are much cheaper. And even make our own DIY arcade and save money. But if your pocket allows it and we want to start playing as many mythical games as soon as possible, for several hundred euros we can find very interesting models.

Arcade arcade machines: recommended models

Mini Arcade Console ITAL





Small arcade consoles are really cheap. And for sample, this one from the ITAL brand for just 24.90 euros. Available in three colors (blue, red and yellow), it has a height of just 15 centimeters. It has a catalog of 250 games that play all kinds of genres: sports, puzzles, shooting… It works with batteries and its screen is 2.5 inches.

ITAL – Portable Arcade Mini Arcade Console with 250 Games Perfect for Children and Adults Gift with Retro Design

Lexibook Cyber Arcade





For a somewhat higher price, 29.99 euros, we have this other alternative, also mini, from Lexibook: the Cyber ​​Arcade. Its catalog is around 200 games, and like the previous model it incorporates a 2.5-inch screen. It also has a height of 15 centimeters and it is ideal to always carry it with you to entertain us in those dead moments in which we do not know very well what to do.

LEXIBOOK JL2940 Lexibook – Cyber ​​Arcade Console, 200 Games (Jl2940), Multicolor

Arcade 1Up Street Fighter





Fans of retro, but especially of the legendary Street Fighter saga, have a perfect gaming ally in this arcade machine. In this case we are not talking about a mini version, but about a full-size arcade machine, with a height that exceeds one meter in height. It has a 17-inch screen, arcade controls and a decoration starring Street Fighter. It has a price of 309.48 euros.

Arcade 1Up Street Fighter – Retro Arcade Machine

Infiniton Ready One





For 335.28 euros is the Infiniton Ready One. Also large, although in this case with a reduced height that means we have to place it on a table or support, this arcade game machine offers a great balance between size and portability. Its screen is 10.1 inches, it offers the possibility of connecting external monitors via HDMI or VGA and it has a catalog of more than 2,000 games.

Infiniton Ready One Máquina Arcade

Infiniton Versus





At a fairly similar price, 355.05 euros, we have this other Infiniton arcade machine, similar to the previous one although with one big difference: it is a double console, designed to be used by two players. For it, integrates two 10.1-inch screens that allow each player to have their own monitor, which translates into greater comfort. It also incorporates more than 2,000 games and offers video outputs via HDMI and VGA.

Infiniton Versus Arcade Machine

Arcade1UP Midway Legacy





Finally, we have another great arcade machine from Arcade1UP, which for a price of 494.91 euros includes several arcade games, among which several from the Mortal Kombat saga stand out. It is vertical, with a height of 120 centimeters and an eye weight of 30 kg. So it is intended to be used directly on the floor and not on any table or stand. It incorporates controls for two players with a stick and several buttons, as well as decoration featuring the aforementioned fighting saga.