which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

Before we were content to play our favorite games. Now things have changed quite a bit. To the point that the usual thing these days is that we share our gameplays with our community through the main streaming platforms. So it is not surprising that more and more users want to jump on the bandwagon of content creators, in what is undoubtedly excellent news for the video game industry.

We may find ourselves in this situation. That we have been thinking about making the leap to streaming platforms and sharing our own content for some time. Or we consider doing it in the future. In the end, the best-known faces in the sector also started from scratch and are now true references. And doing so is as simple as getting to work: playing and broadcasting our gaming sessions.

However, before that we need to have some peripherals, plug-ins and basic accessories in our setup to be able to broadcast optimally and in sufficient quality so that our content is attractive to viewers. We already did a general review of everything that should be present in a streamer setup, but now we are going to focus on one of the cornerstones of any content creator: the camera.

In the market we find a vast catalog of cameras with which we can make streamings, many of them with exorbitant prices that can only be worth it in very specific cases. But if we are just starting out, or even have been doing these things for a while, and we don’t need to make an exaggerated investment in the camera section, We can always go to one of the interesting webcams that we have within our reach.

With any of them, and for just a few dozen euros, we will see our needs amply covered and they will not weigh us down when it comes to broadcasting with good quality. So if we are looking for a webcam with which to make a leap in quality in our streaming, or if we are just starting out in this exciting world, Next, we will review what fundamental aspects to take into account before opting for a, as well as several models for all types of users, needs and budgets. Let’s go with it!





Webcams for streaming: aspects to consider

Resolution and frame rate per second. This is probably the most important aspect when choosing one or another webcam to stream. Technology advances to the point that nowadays it is usual to consume content in high resolutions and high frame rates per second. So the ideal would be to have a webcam that captures at 4K and 60 FPS. However, this is an expensive combination, and may be much more worth keeping. a Full HD model at 60 FPS, more than enough features for streaming platforms. If even so our demands are lower, we can always go down to 720p in terms of resolution or 30 FPS in terms of framerate.

Lens type and aperture degree . As with the lenses of photo and video cameras, the lens of each webcam has a direct impact on the quality of the image it captures. In this sense, there are more and less bright lenses, with better or worse sharpness, and with different degrees of opening, which means that more or fewer elements fit into the scene. As a general rule, with any of the webcams designed to broadcast in streaming we will be covered , and it will be enough for us to create quality content that catches our audience. But if our case is particular (because we need better light or more degrees of opening, for example), it is worth paying attention to these details.

. As with the lenses of photo and video cameras, the lens of each webcam has a direct impact on the quality of the image it captures. In this sense, there are more and less bright lenses, with better or worse sharpness, and with different degrees of opening, which means that more or fewer elements fit into the scene. As a general rule, , and it will be enough for us to create quality content that catches our audience. But if our case is particular (because we need better light or more degrees of opening, for example), it is worth paying attention to these details. Focus and exposure. There is nothing more annoying when we are recording that the focus varies and we go out of focus. In other words, we are out of focus. Here comes into play an autofocus motor that is usually incorporated by all types of cameras and that is responsible for focusing on the main element of the scene at all times. In this case, our face. So the ideal would be to have a good autofocus that doesn’t go crazy and vary constantly between us and the bottom of the setup. And the same thing happens with the exposure, especially with the automatic exposure. We start from the basis of having a well-lit setup, but it is always good for our webcam to be able to expose correctly at all times, adjusting the lighting through an auto-exposure mechanism.





mounting type . Depending on where we are going to use the webcam, we will need one mounting system or another. Most of them come with fastening systems that allow us to use them comfortably on the upper frame of our monitor or on a laptop screen. Nevertheless, sometimes we need to pull the tripod because of the configuration of our setup . So depending on the particular needs of each one, we must also look at what mounting system the webcam we have had our eye on offers.

. Depending on where we are going to use the webcam, we will need one mounting system or another. Most of them come with fastening systems that allow us to use them comfortably on the upper frame of our monitor or on a laptop screen. Nevertheless, . So depending on the particular needs of each one, we must also look at what mounting system the webcam we have had our eye on offers. Microphone and lighting and other additions. If we want to offer the best quality to our audience, it is likely that we will use an independent microphone, with a stand, since for a relatively modest investment we make a great leap. But meanwhile we can use the built-in microphone that many webcams include and that never hurts to have on hand. And the same thing happens with the lighting solutions that certain models also have: although we will have all kinds of lights, the extra lighting offered by certain webcams in the form of a built-in LED ring is always good.

Webcams for streamers: recommended models

Ozone Livex50





For just 40.29 euros we can get a webcam specially designed for streaming, this Livex50 from the Ozone firm. It is a model that captures at 1080p and 30 frames per second, which is connected via USB and incorporates autofocus and two microphones. Not bad to start in this streamingespecially because of how cheap it is.

Ozone Livex50 Webcam – Designed for Gaming – Webcam 1080p, 30fps, 2 Microphones, Autofocus, USB, Black

Razer Kiyo





The well-known manufacturer of gaming products Razer also has some webcams in its catalog. This, the Razer Kiyo, is priced at 64.99 euros and stands out for including lighting in the form of a ring of light around the slow one. Allows you to choose between broadcasting in 1080p at 30 FPS or 720p at 60 FPS, so we can choose the combination that works best for us. It connects via USB and we can use it both on top of the monitor and on a tripod.

Razer Kiyo Webcam FullHD 1080p

Logitech C920 HD Pro





We turn to one of the best-known models in the sector, the Logitech C920 HD Pro, a manufacturer that offers a wide variety of alternatives. It is priced at 73.98 euros and is worth every euro it costs. It has excellent ratings, records in Full HD at 30 FPS, incorporates universal clip, autofocus, lighting corrector and double microphone.

Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam, 1080P FULL HD 1080p/30 fps Video Conferencing, Stereo Sound, HD Lighting Correction, Skype/Google Hangouts/FaceTime, For Gaming, PC/Mac/Android/Chromebook – Black

Logitech StreamCam





If the previous Logitech webcam is a success among the gamer community, this other one is not far behind. At a price of 89.88 euros we have the famous StreamCam, a model that we can attach to the monitor, which is connected via USB type C and allows us to record at 1080p at 60 FPS. It is available in two colors and has great reviews.

Logitech StreamCam, USB-C Webcam for Video Streaming and Content Creation, Full HD 1080p Vertical Video at 60fps, Mounting Versatility, for YouTube, Gaming Twitch, PC/Mac, Black

AVerMedia PW315





We continue with the AVerMedia PW315, at a price of 89.90 euros. It is a model that reaches 1080p and 60 FPS, which connects via USB and incorporates a double microphone and a flexible base for all types of surfaces. What’s more, includes a privacy shutter with which to cover the lens when we don’t need to use it.

AVerMedia PW315 – Webcam (1080p/60 fps, Video Chat and Recording, USB Connection, Fixed Focus, Wide Adjustable Field of View, Works with Skype, Zoom and Teams), Color Black

Elgato Facecam





Elgato is one of the leading brands in everything related to streaming, with recorders, multimedia centers, lighting and all kinds of accessories designed to offer the best quality in live performances. And this camera, for 159 euros, It is one of its best assets for the image section. It records at 1080p at 60 FPS, includes a sensor signed by Sony and stands out for its great focus system.

Elgato Facecam – Webcam 1080p60 Full HD; video conferencing, gaming, streaming, Sony sensor, glass lens, fixed focus, ideal for indoors, built-in memory, works with Zoom, Teams, PC and Mac

Razer Kiyo Pro





As an alternative to the previous Razer webcam, we have this enhanced version, the Kiyo Pro. It is priced at 159.99 euros and is one of the preferred purchase options for users, with very good ratings. Achieve 1080p at 60 FPS with a wide-angle lens that captures a very wide imageand it even supports HDR technology.

Razer Kiyo Pro USB Streaming Camera with High Performance Light Sensor and Stand, Webcam, Full HD 1080p Video, 60 FPS, HDR, Wide Angle Lens, Open Streaming Software, Xsplit

Logitech Brio Stream Edition





Finally we have the Logitech Brio Stream, at a price of 175 euros. For those who seek not to change cameras in the long term and obtain unquestionable performance in their current streamings and those to come. Offers 4K Ultra HD quality or 1080p at 60 FPS, is optimized for streaming and supports HDR. And in addition, it allows us to modify the degrees of image opening according to our needs.