which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

Tomorrow one of the most anticipated releases of recent times arrives at our teams, which is also called to be one of the best games of the year. In addition to a clear candidate for the prestigious award Game of the Year. We are talking, of course, about Elden Ring: the next installment of a saga as successful as desperate as that of Master Miyazaki.

Demon’s Souls, the Dark Souls trilogy, Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice… and now, Elden Ring. the family of games soulslike from FromSoftware continues to grow to the delight of fans of this popular genre. Which will translate into a good handful of hours discovering an open world that seems very interesting, facing the most varied enemies… and dying, of course. And again. And then one more time. In what is undoubtedly one of the hallmarks of this family of video games.

These types of video games go deep into the players, making them remain in our thoughts long after they have been completed. So it is not surprising that we continue to want to honor them through the large number of products based on them that we have at our fingertips: books, merchandising, clothing, decorative objects, vinyl, mugs, figures and a very long etcetera.

Nothing better than decorating our setup with items featuring our most beloved video games. And of course, you can not miss a good collection of decorative figures on our shelves. So if we want to celebrate the arrival of Elden Ring in stores as it deserves, below we review some of the most interesting figures based on their closest relatives, which are also some of the best titles in history: Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro. Let’s go with them!

Collectible figures from Dark Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and more: recommended models

Solar of Astora





Solaire of Astora is probably one of the best known characters from the first installment of Dark Souls. We meet him for the first time before entering the Undead Parish and later on he helps us defeat certain enemies. What better way to thank the Warrior of Solar Light than with his figurefor just 25.39 euros.

Catarina’s Siegmeyer





Siegmeyer de Catarina, also known as the Onion Knight, is another of those mythical NPCs from the Dark Souls saga. It has one of the most interesting armors of all these games and we can also add it to our collection of figures for the same price as Solaire de Astora: 25.39 euros.

Funko: Ax





In the catalog of figures Funko-Pop! There is room for all kinds of characters. And of course, also video game protagonists and NPCs. For 29.99 euros We have this Funko from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice that is great for all kinds of setups.

Faraam Knight





We continue with another well-known character from Dark Souls II: the Knight Faraam. With one of the most interesting armors of the entire trilogy, his decorative figure does not leave a detail (special attention to his shield) and for just 36 euros we can add it to our private collection.

dark Knight





In the style of Funko-Pop! We also find this Dark Knight from the Dark Souls saga. It is priced at 39.35 euros and is an ideal gift for fans of this excellent trilogy.

Bloodborne





We go to Bloodborne with this 15-centimeter figure loaded with details, for 41.21 euros. As in the title on which it is based, this model has a dark and baroque design, with a thousand and one additions.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice





Also from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice like some models above, but with a completely different design, we have this other figure for 42.99 euros. It has a height of 20 centimeters and a good amount of detail.

black knight





One of the most feared enemies in Dark Souls is the Black Knight. With his greatsword and his cool armor, we meet him several times throughout each of these games and they are always difficult to defeat. This figure does not skimp on details, it is perfect for fans of Dark Souls and has a price of 47.99 euros.

Bloodborne





We are approaching the end with another Bloodborne figure for 88.99 euros. A price that seems to justify the large number of details it has. Above all, for a base as interesting as the one that includes.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice





Finally, and for, eye, 185.09 euros, we have another excellent Sekiro figure: Shadows Die Twice, It has excellent ratings by users and allows you to move your joints to create different poses. Without a doubt, one of the most interesting decorative figures in the entire FromSoftware universe.