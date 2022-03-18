which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

The Star Wars universe is one of the richest and most prolific known to date, full as it is of products and works of all kinds: from the original films to the most recent, through television series, video games, merchandising, board games and LEGO figures, among many others. So that its millions of fans have at their fingertips a huge catalog of items with which to quench their love for Star Wars.

In previous installments we have compiled some of the best board games based on the Star Wars universe, as well as all kinds of decorative items with which to give a unique touch to our game setup. And now it is the turn of literature. Literature, cinema and video games are disciplines that are increasingly closer to each other, so it is common to see how productions of one and the other make the leap between each other, making the possibilities of growing our private collection grow enormously.

So, how could it be otherwise, in the literature we find a good handful of alternatives based on Star Wars with which to grow our private library. With works ranging from art books to authentic encyclopedias with which to become experts on its rich universe. So, below we collect some of the most interesting works on Star Wars that we can take home or with which to make a super original gift to friends or family who are Star Wars fans. And without further ado, let’s go with them!

Star Wars Books: Recommended Works

Manual del Padawan





We start the list with this Manual del Padawanfor only 12.30 euros. It is a book of hobbies and activities with Star Wars as the absolute protagonist, ideal to give to the smallest fans of the Star Wars house. With this manual we will be able to recognize uniforms, ships, planets and a thousand other things.

Padawan’s Manual (Hachette Heroes – Star Wars – Specialized)

Empire Handbook





The Manual del Padawan al Empire Handbook, for 17.10 euros. With excellent ratings, it is a real must have for Star Wars fans, with which they can delve deeper into the Empire. It is packed with full-color illustrations and annotations, and is bound in hardcover.

Handbook of the Empire (Star Wars Illustrated)

the book of the sith





Also with great reviews. Star Wars The Book of the Sith at a price of 19 euros it is ideal to delve into the most evil group in the entire galaxy: the Sith. It has a super careful binding and is full of annotationsfacts and curiosities about Darth Vader, Dark Sidius and many, many other Sith.

Star Wars The Book of the Sith (Star Wars Illustrated)

La Senda Jedi





At the same price as the previous book, 19 euros, we have this The path of the Jedi. Is similar to the book of the sithbut focusing on the Jedi. In it we find valuable information about the Jediwith super interesting annotations and details about weapons, philosophy and, in short, everything related to this group of warriors.

Star Wars La Senda Jedi (Star Wars Ilustrados)

The Star Wars Files: 1977-1983





We continue with a must-read book for fans of the original Star Wars movie trilogy: Episodes IV, V, and VI. The Star Wars Files: 1977 – 1983 collects images, scripts, documents, storyboards and much more content about the process behind these three films, which undoubtedly marked a before and after in the film industry. All this at a price of 19 euros.

The Star Wars Archives – 1977-1983

Star Wars: The Bounty Hunter’s Code





For the same price, 19 euros, we have The bounty hunter’s code. This volume continues the collection of Star Wars books about different factions of its universe, focusing in this case on the bounty hunters. And like everyone else, It has a really careful edition, in hard cover and some of the most peculiar page borders.

Star Wars The Bounty Hunter Code [edición Roughcut] (Star Wars Ilustrados)

Star Wars: Secrets of the Sith





We continue with Star Wars: Secrets of the Sith, for 23.75 euros. This is a volume full of illustrations that wonderfully complements some of the superior books. And as we can imagine, it has the Sith as absolute protagonists.

Star Wars Secrets of the Sith (Star Wars Illustrated)

Star Wars: The Visual Encyclopedia





At a price of 28.40 euros, in hardcover and with excellent ratings, we find this great visual encyclopedia of Star Wars. In it we find everything from galaxy maps and character descriptions to the chronology to fully understand the saga of Star Wars, going through the architecture of the constructions of each planet and the main races of animals. Come on, a classic encyclopedia but focused on Star Wars.

StarWars. The Visual Encyclopedia

The art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian





We are nearing the end with a shelf classic: an art book. The art of Star Wars: The Mandalorianfor 42.75 euros, brings us closer to this popular series based on Star Wars through sketches, conceptual art and other content about the creative process behind The Mandalorian.

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Star Wars: Illustrated Guides)

Star Wars: Year by Year, a Visual History





At a price of 47.50 euros, Star Wars: Year by Year, a Visual History reviews month by month, year by year and in a visual way the history of Star Wars from its first films to today. What’s more, this is the 2021 revision, so with this volume we take home a super updated version.

Star Wars Year by Year 2021 (Star Wars: Illustrated Guides)

Star Wars: Fascinating Facts





Finally, and for fans of anecdotes, data and all those curious stories behind each creative process, we have Star Wars: Fascinating Facts. The Star Wars saga, as we said at the beginning, is tremendously rich and wide, so it lends itself to having hundreds of curiosities that its biggest fans will appreciate knowing. And this book is ideal for them. We can book it now for 17.05 euros before its arrival in stores, on May 11.