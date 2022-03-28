which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

To decorate our game setup we have a thousand and one different options on the market: from figures to posters, through lamps, vinyls and LED lights. But a super original way to do it, while having fun, is to use LEGO pieces that give shape to our favorite video games, series or movies. We recently did an overview of some of the most interesting LEGO sets for precisely this: decorating the setup. And now it’s time to focus on one of the franchises that stars in the most LEGO figures. We talk, of course, about Star Wars.

Star Wars is possibly the saga of films that has given the most in all of history. We mean that about Star Wars we find almost any product that we can imagine. So that it offers us a lot of options with which to have fun beyond our screens (also, beware) by the hand of board games or books based on it, among many others.

Halfway between entertainment and decoration, therefore, we come to the LEGO pieces. These entertain us while we assemble the sets and, once complete, we can add them to the shelves of our setup to get a super original decoration with them. As we say, Star Wars stars in much of the LEGO catalogand in these figures and models we have a great option for our gaming space, whether we are extreme fans of Star Wars or not.

So, in the same way that we have done previously with LEGO figures and all kinds of separate Star Wars items, now we join both variables to review some of the most interesting LEGO kits on the Star Wars universe on the market. With all kinds of options for all types of users and pockets. With the aim that they entertain us during their assembly and that they also serve to improve the look of our gaming setup. We go with them!

Star Wars LEGO kits: recommendations

LEGO Figuras The Mandalorian





We start with a LEGO pack made up of two models from The Mandalorian series, at a price of 16.99 euros: one of Baby Yoda and the other of the Mandalorian. They have a particular aesthetic within the LEGO pieces, they have excellent ratings and are the preferred purchase option of users in their category. They are made up of 113 and 114 pieces, respectively.

LEGO 75317 Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Boy Construction Toy

LEGO Caza Imperial





A regular in Star Wars LEGO sets are ships. These have a strong presence in the movie saga and also in their toy replicas. And of course, they turn out ideal for decorating our shelves and furniture. This one, from the TIE Fighter, also includes three figures and has a price of 39.96 euros.

LEGO 75300 Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter Building Toy with Stormtrooper and Skywalker Saga Pilot Minifigures

LEGO Kylo Ren and Sith Trooper





With a design similar to the LEGO set that heads the list, and at a price of 41.99 euros, we have this other alternative starring Kylo Ren (one of the best-known characters from the latest Star Wars installments) and a Sith soldier. The latter, in an intense red color that is extremely striking and ideal for gaming setups.

LEGO Kylo REN™ and Sith Trooper

LEGO AT-ST





We continue with one of the most mythical fighting machines of the original Star Wars movie trilogy. It has a price of 42.49 euros, allows great mobility and incorporates three figures: Chewbacca, the pilot of the AT-ST and a rebel soldier.

LEGO 75322 Star Wars AT-ST of Hoth, Play Set with Walker, Chewbacca and Droid Figure, Toy from the movie The Empire Strikes Back

LEGO Scout Trooper Helmet





We go to a must have decoration for fans of Star Wars: model helmets. Easy to assemble, they are a great option when it comes to decorating our showcases. And this one, for just 42.99 euros, features a white scout trooper helmet with excellent user ratings.

LEGO 75305 Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet, Model to Build, Crafts for Adults, Collector’s Set

LEGO Casco Luke Skywalker





Yet another mockup in this case the combat helmet that Luke Skywalker used in the original Star Wars movies. It is priced at 50.99 euros, has great ratings and is one of the most interesting LEGO helmets.

LEGO 75327 Star Wars Luke Skywalker Helmet, Version Five Red, Buildable Model for Adults, Collectible Gift for Fans

LEGO Boba Fett Helmet





Yet another helmet: Boba Fett’s. Now we can add to our setup the model of the helmet of one of the most feared and well-known bounty hunters from across the Star Wars universe. Full of details, it is priced at 54.09 euros.

LEGO 75277 Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet, Building Set for Adults, Collector’s Model

LEGO Darth Vader Helmet





Darth Vader is probably the best-known villain in the entire Star Wars saga, and also in the history of film and television. The LEGO model of him is priced at 65.19 euros, and is one of those LEGO kits that we must have yes or yes if we like this franchise minimally of movies.

LEGO 75304 Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet, Model to Build, Crafts for Adults, Collector’s Set

LEGO Millennium Falcon Ship





Who does not know the Millennium Falcon? Without a doubt, it is the most famous ship of the original Star Wars trilogy. AND this model does not skimp on details, it comes with a good handful of figures (R2D2, C3PO, Chewbacca…) and is priced at 135.99 euros.

LEGO 75257 Star Wars Millennium Falcon Spaceship Building Set with Chewbacca, Lando, C-3PO, R2-D2 Minifigures

LEGO BB-8





If in the 80s the best known robots were R2D2 and C3PO, today it is BB-8. The model of this little guy, with display stand and data plate included, has a price of 174.99 euros. It is made up of just over 1,100 pieces, which translates into many hours of entertainment.

LEGO 75187 Star Wars BB-8

LEGO Castillo Darth Vader





Finally, and at a price of 214.99 euros, we have this model of Darth Vader’s castle. In addition to the construction itself, it includes six additional figures and a TIE fighter ship. It has really good reviews. and all kinds of secret compartments and chambers inside.