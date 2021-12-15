Which one is better to buy? Tips and Recommendations

RAM memory is a component that sits somewhere between the fundamental hardware pieces in the performance of a gaming PC and those that are not so; does not have as direct an impact on the performance of the most demanding games as the graphics card or processor does, but in any case it plays a fundamental role if we want to play without problems.

We know very well that, even at this point in 2021, it is still a really difficult time to get a complete gaming PC in pieces, due to the problems of overpricing and stock that the market continues to experience. But beyond graphics cards, we can access components such as processors, motherboards, storage units and the RAM itself at attractive prices.

So if we already have a graphics card and want to build a complete gaming PC around it, or if, on the contrary, we need to update our current equipment, we are going to see what aspects to take into account when choosing good modules for RAM; as with the rest of the hardware, it is necessary to pay attention to some details to correctly choose the most appropriate component for each PC. And then we will collect some of the most interesting models that we can take home with us today.





RAM modules for gaming PC: aspects to consider

Amount of RAM. One of the first choices we must make before going for a certain RAM module is how much memory capacity we need. Like graphics cards and storage drives, RAM also has some memory. And depending on how much we have available, we will get better or worse performance in all types of video games. In this sense, until recently the standard was 8 GB, whether it came in a single RAM module or divided into several. And although with those 8 GB we can play many games without major problems, If we want to be covered for the future, not have to update sooner rather than later and get even better performance, 16 GB is the ideal amount . Less than 8GB currently falls short for gaming, and 32GB or more can even go to waste, although with such amounts we will be covered for a long time. So taking this into account, and adding up the good prices we found, 16GB is the sweet spot for most configurations.

One of the first choices we must make before going for a certain RAM module is how much memory capacity we need. Like graphics cards and storage drives, RAM also has some memory. And depending on how much we have available, we will get better or worse performance in all types of video games. In this sense, until recently the standard was 8 GB, whether it came in a single RAM module or divided into several. And although with those 8 GB we can play many games without major problems, . Less than 8GB currently falls short for gaming, and 32GB or more can even go to waste, although with such amounts we will be covered for a long time. So taking this into account, and adding up the good prices we found, 16GB is the sweet spot for most configurations. Speed ​​and latency. In addition to the amount of memory, a fundamental aspect in the performance of RAM memory goes through the frequency or speed at which it works, as well as the latency it has. The first, measured in MHz (as in processors and graphics cards), talks about the speed at which the RAM works, and which is better the higher it is. Although with a but: depending on the type of processor we have (Intel or AMD, as well as the generation to which they belong), the maximum frequency of supported RAM varies. So depending on the processor we have, this should be the RAM memory; something that should be checked on the website of the manufacturer of each CPU. For example, Latest generation AMD processors are perfectly understood with 3200 MHz memory, while the Intel of past generations do not support more than 2666 MHz. The second comes under the terminology “CL” followed by one or more digits. And it refers to the speed, in milliseconds, at which the RAM communicates with the processor. Contrary to frequency, here we want it to be as low as possible. And most models on the market within a certain value for money come with CL 16 or CL 17. Latencies with which we will not have any kind of problem in any case.





¿Mejor single channel o dual channel? Being clear about the above, and knowing how much RAM we need for our gaming PC, as well as the appropriate frequency and latency according to the rest of our hardware, we have to decide if we buy all the memory in a single module or if we distribute it in several; desktop motherboards typically have four RAM slots, while laptops typically come with two. And the decision is very simple to make: whenever possible, we must distribute the amount of memory in two equal modules. Why? To take advantage of what we know as dual channel. RAM works more efficiently when it spreads the workload on two channels simultaneously, and for this reason it is usually recommended to buy for example 2 x 8 GB instead of a 16 GB one, 2 x 16 GB instead of 32 GB in single channel, and so on. In fact, so much so, that it is common to see packs of two (and even four) RAM sticks on the market.

RAM for Dessert PC vs. RAM for laptop. On the other hand, not all RAM memories are the same. And depending on whether we are users of a desktop computer or a gaming laptop, if we want to update this component we must know that it is not the same for both platforms. RAM modules for computers are called DIMMs, while those for laptops come under the name SO-DIMM. The former are larger, with larger sizes and bulkier heatsinks that can even have RGB backlighting. The latter, on the other hand, and taking into account that laptops have less space available for future updates, are smaller and thinner. So before buying this or that RAM, according to our team, we must look closely at this detail to acquire the correct ones.





Design and height. RAM memory sticks for desktops are, as we say, larger than those for laptops. And they can be so bad that they even interfere with other components, such as the CPU’s over-the-air heatsink. Inside these heatsinks there are real behemoths, with a large number of heatpipes and fans. And therefore a large size. Which in small setups can mean that the heatsink fan and the RAM module closest to the CPU collide. For this reason, many RAM memory manufacturers offer low-profile solutions, with a more contained height that is ideal if our heatsink is large. In addition to this, as with the rest of gaming components and peripherals, Within the field of RAM memory sticks we find models with RGB and with really peculiar designs. Add-ons that are generally more expensive but may be worth it in configurations with an important aesthetic component.

RAM memory sticks for desktops are, as we say, larger than those for laptops. And they can be so bad that they even interfere with other components, such as the CPU’s over-the-air heatsink. Inside these heatsinks there are real behemoths, with a large number of heatpipes and fans. And therefore a large size. Which in small setups can mean that the heatsink fan and the RAM module closest to the CPU collide. For this reason, many RAM memory manufacturers offer low-profile solutions, with a more contained height that is ideal if our heatsink is large. In addition to this, as with the rest of gaming components and peripherals, Add-ons that are generally more expensive but may be worth it in configurations with an important aesthetic component. Price. Finally, we must not overlook the ever-present price factor. The good thing about RAM is that it is not as expensive a piece of hardware as the graphics card (especially now) or the processor. And for a few tens of euros or just over 100 euros we can take home a couple of 8 GB modules with high frequencies, good latency and even with additions such as RGB. If we are looking for very high frequencies, minimal latencies or amounts of, for example, 128 GB, the prices skyrocket, yes. But since you do not need such specifications to play, without spending too much we can take an important quality leap by updating our current RAM for a new configuration of the most interesting.

Best RAM modules: recommended models

Kingston FURY Beast





We start with a RAM memory from one of the leading manufacturers in the sector: Kingston’s Fury Beast. We can get it for a price of 34.69 euros, and it is one of the best options for those who need a single module and do not want to spend too much. It is a stick of 8 GB of RAM at 3,200 MHz with a CL 16 latency. It’s low profile, ideal for setups with large heatsinks, and lacks RGB backlighting.

Kingston FURY Beast 8GB 3200MHz DDR4 CL16 Desktop Memory Single Module KF432C16BB / 8

Crucial Ballistix BL2K8G32C16U4WL RGB





For a little more, 87.51 euros, we have this Crucial alternative. In this case, it is a more than common pack of 2 memory modules with 8 GB each, for a total of 16 GB. Amount that, as we said above, is the standard to play in the middle of 2021. Available in white and with RGB in the upper area, these memories work at 3,200 MHz and their latency is also CL 16.

Crucial Ballistix BL2K8G32C16U4WL RGB, 3200 MHz, DDR4, DRAM, Gamer Desktop Memory, 16GB (8GBx2), CL16, White

Corsair CMK16GX4M2B3200C16 Vengeance LPX





Skimming the € 100 barrier, at a price of € 83.47, these Corsair Vengeance LPX with excellent valuations are also a great purchase option. Like the previous model, it is a pack made up of two modules of 8 GB each. And they repeat specifications: 3,200 MHz and CL 16. They are black (although other colors are available), they are low profile and do not feature RGB.

Corsair CMK16GX4M2B3200C16 Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz C16 XMP 2.0 High Performance Memory Module, Black

Corsair VENGEANCE RGB Pro





If with 16 GB we are short and want to add enough RAM so as not to have to expand in the near future, these Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB for 139.95 euros are a great alternative. This pack includes two sticks of 16 GB, 3,200 MHz and CL 16. In addition, they have very good ratings by users.

Corsair VENGEANCE RGB PRO 32GB, 2x16GB, DDR4 3200MHz C16 Adequate Performance Memory Modules, Black

Kingston FURY Impact





For gaming laptop users who want to expand the RAM that comes standard in their computers and forget about future extensions forever, these Kingston Fury Impact for 158.80 euros are perfect allies. It is a pack of 2 SO-DIMM modules of 16 GB each, operating at 3,200 MHz and with a CL 20 latency.

Kingston FURY Impact 32GB (2x16GB) 3200MHz DDR4 CL20 Memoria Portátil Kit de 2 KF432S20IB1K2/32

Kingston FURY Renegade RGB





Users of AMD processors that are short of 3,200 MHz can take home this Kingston pack for 193.22 euros. It incorporates a pair of modules of 16 GB each, with a frequency of 3,600 MHz and a CL 16 latency. In addition, they incorporate RGB backlighting.

Kingston FURY Renegade RGB 32GB (2x16GB) 3600MHz DDR4 CL16 Memoria para Ordenadores de sobremesa Kit de 2 KF436C16RB1AK2/32

G.Skill Trident Z RGB





Finally, those who seek the best in the market at the cost of a greater financial outlay, have a great purchase in these G.Skill Trident. Of course, in exchange for no less than 300.90 euros. It is a pack consisting of 2 modules of 16 GB each, with a frequency of no less than 4,000 MHz and a CL 16 latency. Besides, of course, RGB.