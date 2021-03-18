Which players were selected by Martino for the matches against Wales and Costa Rica on FIFA date

Gerardo Martino included Mexican players in Liga MX, MLS and Europe teams (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

On the eve of the matches that the senior Mexican National Team will play in the last days of March, Gerardo “Tata” Martino announced the final list of 26 players who will participate in the preparation tour of Europe. Being an official date stipulated by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), the Argentine will be able to count on players who are active in European clubs.

The squad is made up of four goalkeepers, 10 defenders, seven midfield players, as well as five gunners. Similarly, hehalf of the players are attached to national clubs, that is to say, of Liga MX. On the other hand, the other 13 are those who play in other leagues in the world.

Goalkeepers

– Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Magaña (America)

– Hugo Alfonso González Durán (Monterrey)

– Alfredo Talavera Díaz (Pumas)

– Jonathan Emmanuel Orozco Domínguez (Tijuana)

Defenders

– Jorge Eduardo Sánchez Ramos (America)

– César Jasib Montes Castro (Monterrey)

– Jesús Daniel Gallardo Vasconcelos (Monterrey)

– Luis Alfonso Rodríguez Alanís (UANL)

– Carlos Joel Salcedo Hernández (UANL)

– Edson Omar Álvarez Velázquez (Ajax)

– Néstor Alejandro Araujo Razo (Real Club Celta de Vigo)

– Héctor Alfredo Moreno Herrera (Al-Gharafa)

– Luis Francisco Romo Barrón (Cruz Azul)

– Gerardo Daniel Arteaga Zamora (KRC Genk)

Midfielders

– Héctor Miguel Herrera López (Atlético de Madrid)

– Jonathan Dos Santos Ramírez (Los Angeles Galaxy)

– Diego Lainez Leyva (Real Betis Balompié)

– José Andrés Guardado Hernández (Real Betis Balompié)

– Orbelin Pineda Alvarado (Cruz Azul)

– Rodolfo Gilbert Pizarro Thomas (Inter Miami CF)

– Erick Gabriel Gutiérrez Galaviz (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards

– Henry Josué Martín Mex (America)

– Jesús Manuel Corona Ruiz (Football Club Porto)

– Efraín Álvarez (Los Angeles Galaxy)

– Hirving Rodrigo Lozano Bahena (Napoli)

– Alan Pulido Izaguirre (Sporting Kansas City)

In the call, highlights the presence of various players with a presence in Major League Soccer (MLS). However, this list is headed by Efrain Alvarez, Mexican-American player who will appear for the first time with the senior team. The 18-year-old He has already participated with Mexico, although with minor teams such as the U19, where he played the World Cup held in the Netherlands.

However, in previous years He was also considered by the United States team in 2015. On that occasion, he joined the ranks of the U-15 team. For that reason, his call with the team led by Gerardo Martino It could point to Álvarez leaning towards his participation as a Mexican national team.

Although it is not on the official lists, also highlighted the presence of Raúl Jiménez. The forward, who is in a rehabilitation process after a strong head clash with defender David Luiz, You can accompany your teammates during the concentration in Wales. This was confirmed by the official statement.

Efraín Álvarez will have his first participation with the senior team (Photo: Troy Wayrynen / REUTERS)

“We take advantage of the fact that we are in Europe, especially that we are going to play in the islands and Raúl is very close (…) We are going to have it with us. We asked the club if he could let him participate in the first week of training, so we’re going to have it with us. So we will chat with him and listen, too, from his own mouth how are you feeling, beyond that we know a little more for its final evolution “, declared the Tata for The Deportes.

Another of the names that echoed in the previous weeks is that of Rogelio Funes Mori. The Argentine forward has shown interest in playing for the Mexico National Team and even It has transpired that his naturalization process is in process to be available to the national DT.

The helmsman, for his part, ruled him out due to not being a selectable player. In the same way, he classified as an energy expenditure to focus his attention on an impossible case, although he considered that he could take it into account in case his status changes and he can be called to the team legitimately.

Raúl Jiménez will accompany his teammates during their concentration in Wales (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

The concentration will begin on March 18 at the High Performance Center (CAR) in Mexico City with the players from Club Monterrey. The rest of the summoned will be presented as the matches of the 12th day of Liga MX end. On March 20, the team will make the trip to Wales and from that day on, players with participation in MLS and European leagues will join.

The first match will be held on Saturday March 27 against Wales in the same country. Later, the tour will end with a match against the Costa Rican team in Austria.

