Which Rainbow Six Extraction weapons are the best to hold back the horde

If you thought you knew which were the best armas de Rainbow Six, now in Extraction You’re going to have to rethink your tastes, because with the change of enemies and scenarios, you also have to adapt your combat style. What do you want us to tell you… Just as you had to fall in love again with the agents looking for new options, it’s time to consider your tactics. Do you want to know which are the best? Let’s go to the mess.

The best weapons in Rainbow Six Extraction are these

We apologize, because we are assuming that you know that weapons they behave exactly the same as in Siege. This means that they have a very strong recoil penalty. The objective is keep that short shot philosophy (maximum by bursts) aimed at the head.

All archaea have weak points which you can shoot to finish the job with one touch, and in most of them it’s about the head. Others carry them on the back, torso, etc., but the thing is, the best tactic is to be patient and clear rooms with loose, measured shots. even the weapons silenced they work with this mechanic, so fear not.

However, due to the type of encounters you will live in Extraction, our top recommendations aren’t exactly repeaters, no…





shotguns

Indeed. Our main recommendation is that you prepare for the short range. Maybe in the lower difficulties you can afford to go with a silenced submachine gun like someone who hears rain, but as you climb a bit you will discover that your best company is a shotgun, because apart from the fact that it will allow you to finish off your enemies with one touch and quickly, it will also come in handy to stand up to the most powerful archaea.





Pistols

In the case of secondary weapons, the good thing about Extraction is that all operators have one or two powerful options, and they usually have a silencer. In this way, they can not only be your only alternative if your main isn’t silenced, but they’ll also help you save ammo when calmly clear the stage, be it nodes, mucilage, or the simplest archaea.





Scorpion EVO 3 A1

The weapon you have Is it over there Basically it is a rifle with a excellent cadence, but on top of that it has 40-projectile magazines that hold up perfectly. If you’re a trigger-happy guy, you’re better off using burst mode, but otherwise this Scorpion is a very nice gun to use.





V308

Both Rook and Lion they can make use of this assault rifle that combines rate and power (thanks to the large caliber) in a compact format in the line of a submachine gun. you’ll take it with 50 shells under the arm thanks to those drums, and unlike other weapons, its recoil is very manageable. It is very similar to Scorpion, but with more damage and a less crazy rate of fire.





Spear 308

Ok that Finka be one of our favorite agents, but is that her 308 caliber spear is also wonderful. Note that it has more than enough power to stand up to many enemies, but what we like the most is its kick, which is one of the most contained in the entire game. Since he doesn’t get along very well with the short distanceAs long as you have high school close at hand, you’ll see that you’re better off than in your arms.