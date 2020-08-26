Which Selling Sunset agent are you? Take our quiz to find out!

Followers of Selling Sunset haven’t solely been having fun with the Netflix present, however they’ve additionally been closely debating who’s their favorite agent.

With such an enormous Selling Sunset solid, the probabilities of who to again are countless: are you rooting for loyal Christine Quinn, romantic Mary Fitzgerald or newcomer Chrishell Stause? And with all of the drama, sides can change more and more shortly.

However have you ever ever puzzled which agent you’d be when you had been within the centre of the drama?

Look no additional than our Selling Sunset persona quiz!

Beneath, you’ll find out in our quiz – however be sure you reply it truthfully, because the outcomes are very telling certainly!

So, are you an Amanza Smith? A Maya Vander? Or are you even one of many Oppenheim brothers? Play on to find out.

Selling Sunset has been a runaway success on Netflix, launching earlier within the yr however solely actually changing into common over lockdown.

We observe the lives of The Oppenheim Group as they struggle to make their hundreds of thousands by promoting on some critically luxurious properties within the Hollywood Hills.

Seasons one and two launched us to the workforce, and it wasn’t quickly earlier than we had drama a-plenty.

Christine Quinn nearly stop Selling Sunset after her explosive combat with Mary Fitzgerald.

As we await season 4, it appears we may have an enormous change-up within the solid.

Firstly, Christine has added gasoline to the hearth that she’s quitting the present.

And as she spilled the beans on her personal future, she additionally hinted there was a breaking apart of The Oppenheim Group fully.

The agent recommended Brett Oppenheim had stop the brokerage, transferring on to different tasks.

Christine recommended there may very well be a “battle of the brokerages” quickly as Brett and Jason head in several instructions.

