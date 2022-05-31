With the purchase of Star Wars by Disney, many canon changes with the aim of simplifying it and making it easier to maintain the narrative coherence of future works by passing a lot of material to be part of what is known as Star Wars Legends. The video games of the franchise were no exception and, despite the existence of a large number of titles, many of them can no longer be considered official. Then,what games are canon currently? In the following guide we tell you. Do not miss it!

Which Star Wars games are currently canon?

1.Battlefront

We can place ourselves in some of the most well-known places in Star Wars such as Endor, Tatooine or Hoth with the help of the most recognizable and characteristic characters of the saga. A reinterpreted version of the original trilogy that is priceless. We will also be able to explore facts that are barely commented on in the films such as the famous Batalla de Jakku understanding why Rey is dedicated to looting Imperial Destroyers and what they do there.





Platforms: PC, Xbox One y PlayStation 4

2.Battlefront II

In this sequel we will find a story mode focused on Iden Version, leader of a group of Special Forces called Inferno Squad. The events take place 20 years before The Force Awakens, meeting characters like Kylo Ren and discovering new data of interest.





Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC

3.Star Wars Squadrons

A game that takes place after Episode VI to tell us the last days of The Empire and the formation of the New Republic. Another title that clarifies some of the facts not explored by the movies that are worth knowing aboard the fastest ships in the galaxy.





Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X y Series S y PC

4.Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Cal Kestis’s adventures in Jedi Fallen Order are more alive than ever with the news we’ve received from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In addition, a possible connection with the series of Obi-Wan. In this way, light is shed on the years after the execution of Order 66.



