Which stars have been revealed on Celebrity Snoop Canines?

The present we had been all ready for – Celebrity Snoop Canines – kicked off on Channel 4 on Friday 26th June, as we acquired to take a peek contained in the properties of two celebrities with the assistance of their pet pooches.

With a GoPro digicam strapped to every canine, we had been capable of get a glimpse of the homes in try to piece collectively the clues and work out who simply who is perhaps behind the door of every home.

So which well-known faces have already been revealed on the present?

Right here’s all the pieces that you must know…

Shirley Ballas

The primary episode invited viewers into the house of Strictly Come Dancing head decide Shirley Ballas, via the eyes of her loveable pet canine Charlie.

The 59-year-old relocated to England after dwelling in Los Angeles, and now resides in a surprising open-plan dwelling, which was constructed within the 80s.

On the Channel Four present, viewers acquired a glimpse on the exterior of her dwelling full with a placing black entrance door, a sublime cover and delightful vegetation positioned on the entrance.

Indoors featured an open plan design with beneath flooring heating and big floor-to-ceiling glass home windows all through the decrease stage.

Viewers immediately fell in love with Shirley’s plush bed room and strolling wardrobe containing a number of the present stopping outfits we’re used to seeing her put on on the BBC One present.

“Shirley has a belting gaff,” one wrote on Twitter.

Kevin Bridges

Viewers additionally acquired the prospect to snoop at comic Kevin Bridges’ luxurious, Glasgow dwelling.

Kevin’s beloved labrador, Annie, took followers via the home, exhibiting off a cosy inside with some very state-of-the-art know-how.

Kevin and his spouse Kerry Monaghan’s sprawling countryside crib has a fastidiously understated front room with a picket carving on Annie, alongside a pale gray bespoke couch for the pooch which replicates the human sized variations within the room.

The partitions are lined with soccer scarves and jerseys, together with one with the identify Bridges on the again, which revealed who may reside there.

Celebrity Snoop Canines is on Channel Four at 8.30pm on Channel 4. To search out out what else is on at the moment, take a look at our TV Information.