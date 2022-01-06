Which team was David Faitelson going to when he arrived in Mexico?

David Faitelson has hinted that he was a fan of Club América (Photo: ESPN)

The personality of David Faitelson When it comes to analyzing sport, it is usually from a critical position, although it often falls back on controversy. Beyond it, One of the most characteristic features of his style is the notable rejection of much of the information that emerged from Coapa. Despite this, there are several clues that indicate a hidden or past fondness of the journalist for the Eagles of America, which dates back to his childhood, when he first arrived in Mexico.

Faitelson Polished was born and spent the early years of his childhood in Ashkelon, Israel. Since then, his father instilled in him a taste for football that was practiced in his country. According to their statements, the first team he gave his fans to was Beitar Jerusalem, a conservative and xenophobic institution that has barely achieved a couple of championships on the professional circuit of that league. It was not until 1976, when he had the need to know a new sports field in the American continent.

“That was the team that my father taught me to love. So when I arrived in Mexico I had to look for a team similar to the one with the yellow colors. Then, Who is yellow?“He replied with a notable gesture of resignation during a broadcast of the program” Now or Never “on the television network ESPN, during the year 2020. When Hérculez Gómez asked if it was Club América, the protagonist of the interview just kept quiet.

José Ramón Fernández was the architect of a notable rivalry with Club América and Televisa (Photo: Instagram / @ enriquebermudez_)

Paradoxically, having trained as a journalist under the tutelage of Jose Ramon Fernandez, a character who started the anti-Americanist trend in the media, earned the hatred of the Azulcremas followers. In each space that he enjoyed so much in Imevisión What TV Azteca, took the opportunity to legitimize said current. Thus, driven by his television station, he was the architect of conflicts with players like Cuauhtémoc Blanco.

Despite his recognized anti-Americanist position, and the veiled fans that he has hinted at in some of his comments, he assured that having been part of José Ramón Fernández’s team was his own decision. “I know well where I have always been. Nobody cheated on me, nobody gave me the wrong candy. I did and do what I have to do ”.

Although the generality of his comments have been aimed at belittling and dismissing the Águilas del América, on some occasions they have also has dedicated words of appreciation. In his lesser-known facet, he came to confess to having enjoyed Sunday afternoons, from the stands of the Azteca Stadium, while witnessing the masterful football of legends such as Héctor Miguel Zelada, Alfredo Tena, Cristóbal Ortega, Antonio Carlos Santos and Zag.

The mighty America of the early 1980s captivated David Faitelson (Photo: Twitter / @ rodrigoamc)

In his video column dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the quintessential antagonist of national football, he even recognized his greatness. In that sense, he assured that the presence of José Ramón Fernández was necessary, as it is one of the few points of view that differ from the adulations received by the Eagles in the media system.

“America is celebrating its birthday and they are not just any years, they are 100 years built with triumphs, history and greatness in Mexican soccer. America is almost a heritage of our football culture, if that exists. Ladies and gentlemen, to America I learned to love it, to America, I learned to hate him, but first of all, and always, I learned to respect America “, he assured.

