Pelé shouts his first goal in the final against Italy in Mexico 1970. That was the last World Cup that Argentina did not qualify for

This year the first test in Qatar 22 of the albiceleste will be with Saudi Arabia, which has only had six participations in World Cups, the first in 1994. Much more experienced, Argentina chains a dozen participations, and only lost four in its entire historysince the World Cup tournament was inaugurated in Montevideo, Uruguay, in 1930.

Which World Cups didn’t Argentina qualify for? She did not attend France in 1938, Brazil in 1950, Switzerland in 1954 and Mexico in 1970. In other words, in the last twelve World Cups, the selected team participated uninterruptedly, a period in which they won the two titles they hold: 1986, under the direction of Carlos Salvador Bilardo, and 1978 under the tutelage of César Luis Menotti, two opposing styles. that in just eight years they achieved both titles.

The last time Argentina was left out of a World Cup was in Mexico 1970, year in which the Brazilian Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, stood out. 16 years later, in the same country, Diego Armando Maradona would lift the World Cup after defeating Germany in the final match.

Many of Argentina’s rankings were adjusted at the last minute. The exception was the current tie to Qatar, where Lionel Scaloni’s team qualified for three games before the tie ended.

After a discreet participation in the World Cup in Germany in 1974 and with the entry of Menotti to the technical leadership, the selection began a process of renewal and reorganization that raised the standards known until then. And this translated into the twelve uninterrupted participations in the World Cup until Russia 2018, adding a new performance from November in Qatar 2022.

Since the world Cup it is known as such (until 1970 it was called the Jules Rimet Cup), Argentina only missed one edition; and even though he was 24 years without touching the semifinalshas finished four world championships among the best two.

Argentina’s top scorer in World Cups is Gabriel Omar Batistuta: celebrated 10 times with conquests in the United States 94, France 98 and Korea-Japan 2002. Behind his figure appear William Stabile (turned all into Uruguay 1930) and Diego Armando Maradona, with 8.

Diego made his debut in the World Cup network with a double against Hungary in Spain 82. Later, in Mexico 86, he dispatched with goals against Italy in the first round, England (double in the quarterfinals) and Belgium (double in the semis). With the gunpowder wet in Italy 90, he retaliated with a true marvel in the 4-0 win against Greece in the United States 94. That was his last conquest in World Cups.

Kempes and Bertoni shout a goal against the Netherlands, during the final won by the Argentine team in 1978, at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires

Messi, who a while ago surpassed Batistuta in the general table of top national scorers, is located in the fourth place in World Championships together with Mario Alberto Kempes, with 6. Leo he scored against Serbia and Montenegro (Germany 2006) and was at odds with the net in South Africa 2010. He retaliated in Brazil 2014 with goals against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran and Nigeria (double). The sixth was in the match against Nigeria in Russia 2018.

