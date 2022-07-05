While a crowd fired Julián Álvarez from River Plate, Gallardo plans a change to receive Vélez for the Libertadores

Julián Álvarez spends his last hours in River Plate before leaving for England to join his new team, the Premier League Manchester City. For this reason, this Monday there was a goodbye weather and pure joy of the millionaire fans since they were able to take pictures with the scorer. With the tranquility and kindness that characterizes him, the 22-year-old footballer accepted each selfie with a smile and fulfilled their dream to the supporters who made long queues at the training ground in Ezeiza.

The Cordovan, who already scored 54 goals since making his debut at the end of 2018, he is only one goal away from reaching Colombian Rafael Borré’s record, top scorer of the Gallardo era. The native of Calchín will play his last match with the River Plate shirt this Wednesday against Vélez Sarsfield, for the revenge of the Copa Libertadores round of 16.

Regarding this transcendental meeting, which has the Millionaire losing by the minimum, Marcelo Gallardo celebrates the return of a key footballer: Nicolás de La Cruz. This would be the only change that the Doll would make taking into account the team that lost in Liniers last week. The Uruguayan midfielderwho did not play in the first leg due to a strong blow to his right ankle in the previous match against Lanús (2-1), has a medical discharge and as a precaution he was not on the squad list for the match that River lost on Sunday night with Huracán 3-2.

Thus, the possible training would be with: Frank ArmaniEmanuel MomPaulo DíazDavid MartínezMilton Casco; Enzo FernándezEnzo PérezNicholas From the cross, José Paradela; Brian rosemary and Julian Álvarez. Of this group of players, only goalkeeper Armani was the starter against ‘Globo’, and Martínez added minutes (due to the expulsion of Jonatan Maidana) and in the second half Paradela and Alvarez, author of the discount at the end.

Gallardo tried a team with the return of De La Cruz (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

With this scenario, the squad trained this afternoon at the Ezeiza campus and tomorrow it will be concentrated again, after the work on the stopped ball at the stadium where the coach will define the starting lineup.

As for Matías Suárez, who has not played since April 30 against Sarmiento de Junín for the Professional League Cup and against Huracán he was on the substitute bench but did not enter, he would return to the concentrated list. Suárez suffered a tear in the right soleus last May 2, before traveling to play with Fortaleza, and since then he has been working differently; first due to muscle injury and then due to synovitis in the knee.

The Cordovan forward, who had surgery on his right knee in October 2021, played again on March 9 against Laferrere for the Argentine Cup and until the injury he had scored 4 goals in 462 minutes in the 11 games he played (four times he was headline).

Finally, regarding the arrival of Miguel Borja from Junior, for whom River was going to pay 7 million dollars to both the Colombian team and Palmeiras (owner of half of the pass), the negotiation is stuck, because they did not authorize the transfer of Dollars. The operation must be completed before Thursday, which closes the transfer book. Otherwise, River will have to write him down as a replacement for Julían Alvarez who will travel to England this Friday.

For his part, winger Nahuel Gallardo, who returned from Colón’s loan, will go to play for Once Caldas in Colombia next week. If the operation is signed as a sale, another place can be released for reinforcements until the first week of August.

