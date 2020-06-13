While Celebrity Big Brother may no longer be with us, season 17 will live on forever

The Big Brother franchise turns 20 this 12 months, and whereas each Big Brother and its Celebrity spin-off have been off our screens for 2 years, the 2 exhibits have offered us with among the most talked about TV moments in historical past.

From Nikki Graham’s ‘who’s she?‘ rant about fellow housemate Susie Verrico throughout Big Brother 7, to queen of unpolluted Kim Woodburn calling Jamie O’Hara a “chicken-livered s**t” on Celebrity Big Brother’s 17th sequence – these moments of TV gold are what drew in huge audiences, with over ten million individuals watching Big Brother at its peak in 2002.

While the Big Brother franchise is no extra, one sequence of its Celebrity version will live on forever, each in our hearts and on the web – sequence 17.

Sequence 17 may not have been probably the most dramatic sequence and it actually wasn’t probably the most controversial – CBB sequence 5 took that title –nevertheless it’s line-up of the fact TV titans starred in among the funniest and quotable moments in Big Brother and TV historical past. The 2016 sequence featured a smorgasbord of D-listers, from Geordie Shore’s Scotty T and TOWIE’s Gemma Collins, to producer David Gest and X Issue finalist Christopher Malone, all of whom have been huge personalities certain to trigger drama.

One of many sequence greatest moments by far, in relation to hilarious but darkish misunderstandings, concerned US actuality star Tiffany Polland and Angie Bowie, the ex-wife of late legendary musician David Bowie. In a scene described by Big Brother’s first winner Craig Phillip as “TV gold”, Angie confided in Tiffany after being knowledgeable of David Bowie’s dying, telling her that ‘David’s lifeless’. Nevertheless, Tiffany wrongly believes that it’s housemate David Gest who has handed and the home descends into panic and hysteria because of this.

The seven-minute scene, which has been considered virtually three million occasions on YouTube, performs out like a modern-day comedy of errors and continues to be cited as one of many actuality franchise’s most awkward moments, regardless of the tragic occasion which triggered it.

If Tiffany Pollard’s misunderstanding isn’t sufficient to declare CBB 17 as probably the most superior sequence, lest we neglect Megan McKenna’s meltdown over mashed potato. Throughout a problem which required the housemates to eat gruel for dinner, the TOWIE star loses it and begins demanding for actual meals from Big Brother. “It’s not even actual f***ing potato, it’s s**t!” she shouts while banging on the diary room door.

The pièce de résistance of the entire sequence nevertheless, has to be Gemma Collins. The fact star, who was evicted after day 29, was the spotlight of sequence 17, consistently delivering meme-able quotes, bickering with the opposite housemates and performing like a complete, utter diva.

From her efficiency of Big Spender alongside EastEnder’s Danniella Westbrook, to her tantrum over collaborating in challenges, the GC’s outbursts are nonetheless quoted 4 years later – “I don’t wish to play anymore video games, I’m all recreation’d out” has turn out to be the rallying cry of lockdown for a lot of. Gemma Collins offered us with quotes for each event throughout her time within the Big Brother Home – “I’m claustrophobic Darren!”, “Get that fireside exit door, I’m off” and “You’re obsessed with me, and I adore it,” are just some soundbites that she blessed us with on sequence 17.

With all of those iconic moments nonetheless floating all through the Twitter-sphere as on a regular basis memes, sequence 17 is bound to survive Big Brother and go down as the most effective seasons in British tv historical past.

Big Brother: Finest Reveals Ever airs on E4 from Sunday, 14th June at 9pm. To search out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.