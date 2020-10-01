While going to Hathras, Bhima Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad said ‘House arrest’ by tweet, said this by tweeting

Noida / Aligarh / Saharanpur: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said on Wednesday that he was going from Delhi to Hathras with the family of the gang-rape victim, but was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police midway and now he has been placed under house arrest in Saharanpur. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi said – Government and administration killed Hathras’s Nirbhaya, country will not keep looking at all this

Azad tweeted, “The whole world saw how our sister was cremated at night in the absence of relatives and without her consent, in connivance with the government and police.” The morality of these people is dead. I was detained by their police at night and now I was put under house arrest in Saharanpur. But we will fight. ” Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: ‘We want Didi back, how long will the government buy the poor with money’

He has also shared the picture of a notice issued to him by the Saharanpur police. It says, “You have to inform that Section 144 is applicable in the district.” It has come to the notice from reliable sources that a crowd is gathering from your visit or conduct, there is a danger of disturbing the peace. Any kind of unpleasant incident can happen. Therefore, you are made aware that you will be present in your house at present. ” Also Read – Petition filed in Supreme Court for CBI investigation in Hathras gang rape-murder case

Azad has been warned in the order issued by local Fatehpur police station in-charge Manoj Chaudhary that legal action will be taken for violation of the directive. When contacted, Chaudhary said that internment has not been done but Azad has been asked to stay at home in view of the law and order situation. He said, “There is no time limit for such an order.”

According to officials of the Azad Samaj Party started by the Bhima Army chief, Azad and Delhi unit chief Himanshu Balmiki went missing at 10 pm on Tuesday night. At that time, he was going to Hathras with the family of the rape victim.