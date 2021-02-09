While his future is being defined, Jorge Sampaoli was a father at 60

This is how he presented it in society

Jorge Sampaoli He became a father for the fourth time in Belo Horizonte: At age 60, he introduced Bento to society through an image in which he is dressed in the outfit after having participated in the delivery. The native of Casilda is currently the technical director of the Atlético Mineiro, although his near future may take him back to Europe …

It was a journalist from Minas Gerais who was in charge of spreading the photo. “Bento came into the world. Sampaoli now has a son from Minas Gerais. “Chiquinho”. The Argentine now has Minas Gerais immortalized in his family. Look at Bento there!”Henrique André wrote on his social networks.

The former coach of the Argentine team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia is fighting the current edition of the Brasileirao: with 60 points, he is six behind the leader Inter of Porto Alegre. In pursuit of a battle, the club presented two renowned reinforcements: Hulk, former attacker of the Verdeamarela, and Dodo, ex Roma and Inter. At the same time, the institution negotiates the arrival of Nacho Fernandez, River figure, and would be willing to pay 6 million dollars for the record of the 30-year-old midfielder.

Little Bento, new heir to the Sampaoli clan

But Sampa’s continuity is not guaranteed. His successful journey through Brazil (before he led Santos, whom he led to the Brazilian runner-up and awarded him the place in the Copa Libertadores in which he reached the final) put him back in the orbit of the Old Continent. Y Olympique de Marseille, without a coach after the departure of Portuguese André Vilas-Boas, intends to add him to his project.

Although the Argentine has not yet made his decision public, in the last hours, RMC Sport He explained that the Sampaoli environment would have given the go-ahead to negotiate with one of the most powerful teams in France, who yesterday lost the classic against PSG 2-0. The DT knew how to direct Sevilla before his landing in the albiceleste team, for which the AFA had to pay the exit clause.

Since the failure in the 2018 World Cup, Sampaoli tried to relaunch his career. In Brazil he succeeded. And in Mineiro he conquered the state and still keeps his guard up in the Brazilian championship, although he experienced some friction with the fans: on January 27, after a defeat and as a claim for certain tactical decisions, the fans organized a massive flag as protest.

This time, Sampa is in the news for some pleasant news: at age 60, he became a father again. And in the next few days you will have to decide whether you will enjoy your family in Brazil or face a new move with a European destination.

