While Messi awaits his first final of the season with PSG, Antonela Roccuzzo surprised with a photo at a concert in Paris

Antonela Roccuzzo went to see Ed Sheeran in Paris

While Lionel Messi is preparing to play the final of the French Super Cup in Tel Aviv (Israel) against Nantes, Antonela Roccuzzohis wife, enjoyed a spectacular day in the French capital with her friend Daniella Semaanhis daughter Maria Taktouky Cesc Fabregaswho after ending his bond with Monaco continues without a club and studying his future.

On her Instagram account, Rosario shared a series of stories and a publication with her more than 20 million followers in which she could be seen very happy and smiling after attending Ed Sheeran’s concert at the Stade de France. In one of the postcards, the businesswoman and influencer showed her VIP pass, in addition to a series of videos of the show.

At the end of the show, both she and the soccer player and her family spent some time alone with the British singer where took the opportunity to take some photos which they later uploaded on their social networks.

Her husband is seven hours away by plane, Lionel Messiwho is about to start his second official season with PSG when he begins his first cup-bearing commitment after being one of the most outstanding protagonists of the tour of Japan.

The Argentine star will be one of the starters at Bloomfield Stadium when Christophe Galtier’s team takes the field to face Nantes in the final of the French Super Cup. Moderate in their signings and with the idea of ​​hiring young people who sweat the shirt, the Parisians face their first official test.

In it, however, his flagship, Kylian Mbappé, will not be therewho is serving a pending sanction from last season, but his two great partners, Leo and Neymar. The latter has been especially motivated during the preparation tour in the Asian country due to rumors that PSG wanted to get rid of him.

The Brazilian, who five years ago he became the most expensive footballer on the planet (222 million paid by PSG to Barcelona), will integrate the Parisian attack along with Spanish international Pablo Sarabia, who entered Galtier’s plans after his year on loan at Sporting Lisbon.

Mauricio Pochettino’s substitute decided to implement a tactical change by going from a 4-3-3 to a 3-4-1-2 where the captain of the Argentine team will hitch behind the two forwards.

Messi and Neymar will be the protagonists of the Parisian attack in the French Super Cup (Reuters)

In goal, Donnarumma part with more advantage than Keylor Navas. Last year they alternated ownership in a competition that wore out the locker room, while Sergio Ramosgripped by physical problems the last year and a half, will have a starting place in the line of three defenders.

PSG’s most expensive contract this summer, the Portuguese media Vitinhafrom Porto in exchange for 41 million, will line up in the engine room alongside Verratti. The other two summer reinforcements, the French defender Nordi Mukiele, from RB Leipzig, and the striker is also French Hugo Ekitike, ex of the Reims, will have to hope for his titularity.

