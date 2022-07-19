While Putin prohibits payment with bitcoin in Russia, the great fortunes are protected in crypto: they launch their first digital token

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, thus starting a war in Ukraine, NATO countries and companies based in these countries, have imposed sanctions and economic blockades on Moscow. For example, in March, NATO countries blocked the access of major Russian banks to the international payment system SWIFT, as a way of punishing the Russian government.

The importance of this movement lies in the fact that being outside this system prevents carrying out transactions with foreign entities. However, this punishment could be avoided by using cryptocurrencies. The US Senate, aware of this, began to push measures to prevent cryptocurrencies from serving the Putin government as a way to circumvent sanctions.

Now, the Russian blockchain company Atomyze has launched the first digital token palladium-backed and produced by Nornickel. Atomyze was the first Russian company to receive approval to trade digital assets in February.

While this token has been launched, the country’s central bank has long expressed skepticism about cryptocurrencies and this news clashes with the Moscow government’s decision to ban payments with digital assets.

“The appearance of the first Russian industrial token marks the entry of the Russian economy into a new period: the era of tokenization,” said businessman Vladimir Potanin in a statement from his Interros Holding, one of Atomyze’s investors and the largest shareholder in metals producer Nornickel. This new decision helps oligarchs like Potanin himself, sanctioned by other countries, to avoid the consequences of these sanctions.

Atomyze and Rosbank are backed by Interros, an investment company co-founded by Vladimir Potanin. The CEO of Russian nickel and palladium mining and smelting company Nornickel had already spoken publicly of its plans to tokenize palladium in 2019.

“Unlike unsecured cryptocurrencies, where blockchain technology is used to maximize user anonymity, industrial and other tokens are secured by physical assetsand the use of blockchain technology makes transactions with them secure,” he added.

In addition, Vladimir Pronsky, general director of GPEF Investments, has recalled in an official statement issued by Rosbank, that “classified as a precious metal and, in fact, as an industrial metalpalladium is involved in all high-tech manufacturing.

Restrictions on digital transactions in Russia

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin is imposing more restrictions on digital transactions in the country. On Friday of last week, the president signed a bill that prohibits digital payments in Russia, after the law was previously approved by the State Duma, which vetoes the use of digital securities and utility tokens as a means of payment for goodsservices and products throughout the country.

The new ban would force platform operators offering exchange services to reject any transaction that could lead to the use of digital assets to substitute the Russian ruble as a payment instrument. That is, according to the law, cryptocurrencies and NFTs are no longer accepted as legal payment methods in Russia.

As a New York Times report earlier this year stated, US authorities believe that some Russian companies affected by the sanctions imposed on their country after the invasion of Ukraine they could be using cryptocurrencies to circumvent those limitationswhich affects the value of the ruble and, therefore, the Russian economy.

Because of this, the Russian authorities are not very supportive of digital assets. The Central Bank of Russia called for a complete ban on cryptocurrencies. Most likely, that will not happen, because the Russian Ministry of Finance was opposed to the idea and believed that it was necessary to allow the development of crypto technology. With the law that will come into force in a few days,** it will not be possible to pay with digital assets**. However, according to Decrypt, the Russians can continue to invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and, in principle, continue to mine them as well.

This ban came a day before an article written by Josep Borrel, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, where he states that the sanctions on Russia are working. “Since Russia brutally invaded Ukraine, the EU has adopted six sanctions packages against Moscow, and we are about to finalize” another package. Our measures already affect almost 1,200 people and almost 100 entities in Russia, as well as a significant number of sectors of the Russian economy.

The crypto sector and Russia

The bitcoin sector and other cryptocurrencies have shown these months that it was not as decentralized a system as it promised and that the progress of the global economy has affected them. The war in Russia and Ukraine has been one of the causes of the great fall.

In April of this year, the Central African Republic approved Bitcoin as legal tender, thus being the second country to make this decision after El Salvador. The news hit, at first, for two reasons, mainly: this is one of the poorest countries (or rather, impoverished) in the world; and internet adoption is very low.

The conflict that this country has been experiencing for years could better explain the interest in including the bitcoin cryptocurrency as legal tender (the decision was voted unanimously by the legislators): despite the poverty in which the population is plunged, the Central African Republic is rich in diamonds, gold and uranium.

And in this context, we have that the adoption of bitcoin in the African country can help Russia in its crusade against Europe: if the Central African Republic** takes away the weight in the economy from the franc, it will also take it away from France**, one of Russia’s enemies with the open confrontation with NATO.