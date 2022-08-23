While the disclosure of the reason for the raid is defined, Trump seeks to prevent the FBI from reviewing what was seized at his home

Donald Trump (REUTERS/David ‘Dee’ Delgado)

Former President of the United States Donald Trump on Monday asked a federal court to temporarily prevent the FBI from examining materials it seized from his Florida home. two weeks ago until a special authority can be appointed to oversee the office review.

Trump’s judicial motion, filed in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, also requires the U.S. Department of Justice to provide you with a more detailed property receipt that describes the items the FBI seized from your home at Mar-a-Lago on August 8 and asks investigators to return any items that were not within the scope of the search warrant.

“Politics cannot be allowed to affect the administration of justice. President Donald J. Trump is the Clear Favorite in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary and 2024 Presidential Election″, the document stated.

“Law enforcement is a shield that protects Americans. It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes,” he added.

The federal judge who decides whether to disclose the reasons why the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago has interest in publishing them but has not yet decided to do so.

In a document published this Monday, Judge Bruce Reinhart detailed that will wait for the text that ordered the Prosecutor’s Office to deliver before next Thursday, hiding the most sensitive data that may affect the investigation.

Reinhart, who at last Thursday’s hearing in West Palm Beach, was inclined to publish the affidavit with sensitive parts hiddenpoints out this Monday that it will analyze the fact because it could result in the text being “meaningless” for the media that have requested its disclosure.

The affidavit describes the evidence the Justice Department relied on to justify the search. from the house of the former president on August 8.

The judge indicated in that sense that he can agree with the prosecutors that any redaction of the original document would be so extensive that it would render the document useless.

“I cannot say at this time that the partial blackouts will be so extensive that they will result in meaningless disclosure, but I can finally come to that conclusion after hearing more from the Government,” Reinhart wrote.

He added that the government has shown “a good cause/compelling interest that overrides any public interest in opening the full contents of the Affidavit.”

In today’s 13-page document, the judge further asserts that “carefully” reviewed the “sworn statement” before signing the search warrant that authorized the FBI to search to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

It further underlines that the facts contained in the affidavit were “reliable” and that he “was and is” satisfied with his decision.

The search warrant disclosed showed that Trump took classified material from the White House to his residence. Said order also pointed out the crimes in which he may be incurring: Violation of the Espionage Law, obstruction of justice and destruction of documents.

