While We Wait For Our Last Picard Fix, Patrick Stewart Has A Fun New Way To Engage With Fans

Star Trek: Picard is hurtling in the direction of the second a part of its Season 1 finale, the idea of a controversial ending and all. Within the meantime, Patrick Stewart has discovered a enjoyable strategy to have interaction with followers, as they await the ultimate chapter of the season. Like William Shatner, Stewart is using social media for the duty and incorporating a topic close to and expensive to his coronary heart within the course of.
The actor has taken to Twitter to share movies of himself reciting Shakespeare. Earlier than watching it under, put into perspective how lucky individuals are to get to look at Patrick Stewart carry out Shakespeare on-line. You used to need to go to the theater to see Stewart performing sonnets!
In reality, Patrick Stewart had cast a profitable profession performing Shakespeare when Ian McKellen suggested him in opposition to taking over the position of Picard in Star Trek: The Subsequent Era. Quick ahead, and Stewart is starring in Star Trek: Picard and doing Shakespeare for Twitter. Take a look at his first video under:
Patrick Stewart is performing Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116 in that video, and the response it acquired (1.three million views) impressed Stewart to maintain his Shakespearean development going. After posting his first video on March 21, he adopted it up with a studying of Sonnet 1. Test it out:
Patrick Stewart adopted that studying up with one among Sonnet 2. Ever the savvy social media navigator, Stewart used the hashtag #ASonnetADay for his third entry, which is an ode to the caption that accompanied his second video. In it, he urged that as an alternative of an apple, a sonnet a day may assist maintain the physician away. It might’t damage, proper? Right here is Stewart reciting Sonnet 2:
Fans must keep tuned to Patrick Stewart’s Twitter feed to see what he shares subsequent. These clips have confirmed to be a cool manner for followers to proceed being entertained by Stewart whereas they watch for extra Picard. It is both that or pore over the theories which have comprised Season 1.
Both manner, it places extra Patrick Stewart in your life and that’s by no means a nasty factor. Though, Star Trek: Picard has already put much more of Stewart in followers’ lives. Season 1 has seen a heartbreaking dying, and time will inform if the finale results in one other. On a extra lighthearted notice, there have been plenty of returns too.
Star Trek: Picard can be again for a second season, so that’s one thing to look ahead to heading into this season’s goodbye. Within the meantime, Patrick Stewart will hopefully proceed gifting individuals together with his Shakespeare expertise!
Half 2 of Star Trek: Picard’s Season 1 finale premieres Thursday, March 26, on CBS All Entry and , as soon as the season is over, you may nonetheless look ahead to this spring’s premieres.
