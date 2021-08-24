White Film (2022): Solid | Songs | Trailer | Unlock Date – Obtain And Watch On-line

White Film is an upcoming Hindi drama from the notable actor, director Mahesh Manjrekar It’s jointly produced by way of Sandeep ​​Singh and Raaj Shaandilyaa beneath the producing house of Legend International Studio and Thinkink Picturez. In the meantime, Mahesh and Sandeep have been working on a biopic endeavor of Veer Savarkar’s SwatantraVeer Savarkar. The filmmakers are geared up to release movie in theatres in overdue 2022.

White Film Main points

Director Mahesh Manjrekar Manufacturer Sandeep ​​Singh and Raaj Shaandilyaa Scriptwriter Mahesh Manjrekar Style Drama Solid But to be up to the moment Cinematographer But to be up to the moment Editor But to be up to the moment Song But to be up to the moment Manufacturing Corporate Legend International Studio and Thinkink Picturez Unlock date October 2022 Language Hindi

White Film 2022 Solid

The filmmakers are however to finalize the entire solid and staff for the movie.

White Film Trailer 2022

The trailer and teaser for the white movie 2022 shall be up to the moment briefly.

White Film Poster

Have a take a look at the newest poster and name glance of upcoming Hindi movie,

White Film Songs

Keep Tuned with Sociallykeeda.com For added Leisure Information click on on proper right here.