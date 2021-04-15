White House Correspondents Association Cancels Annual Dinner for 2021

The White House Correspondents Association has tabled its annual dinner occasion for 2021, citing pandemic circumstances and the lack to host a big indoor occasion.

The WHCA dinner, historically held in April, has grow to be an annual media occasion that usually features a efficiency by a prime comic and a good-humored handle from the sitting U.S. President. Performers lately have included Michelle Wolf, Hasan Minhaj, Larry Wilmore, Cecily Sturdy and Joel McHale. The occasion struggled in the course of the Trump years given President Donald Trump’s hostility to journalists and his refusal to attend.

“Now we have labored by means of any variety of situations over the past a number of months, however to place it plainly: whereas bettering quickly, the COVID-19 panorama is simply not at a spot the place we may make the mandatory selections to go forward with such a big indoor occasion,” the group mentioned in an announcement. “Dinner or not, we’ll spend the subsequent few months celebrating and honoring the First Modification, the exceptional journalism produced over the past yr and the promising younger reporters who will function the subsequent technology in our ranks.”

The assertion went on to say that the group continues to be aiming to have the subsequent WHCA dinner — the primary of President Joe Biden’s administration — on April 30, 2022.

The group famous that may quickly announce its awards for one of the best in presidential information protection, the second annual Katharine Graham Award for Braveness and Accountability of nationwide significance, the most recent group of WHCA Scholarship winners and a sequence of occasions to “showcase one of the best of journalism.”

(Pictured: Comic Hasan Minhaj on the 2017 WHCA dinner)